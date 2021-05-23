Podium streak rolling for Yamaha MotoAmerica Superbike Virginia

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne led from start to finish to earn his second-consecutive MotoAmerica Superbike victory in today’s Race One at Virginia International Raceway. Teammate Josh Herrin came out on top in a hard-fought battle for third to give the team their second double podium at round two of the championship.
Gagne has been on fire in the hot conditions in Alton, Virginia, leading every session and breaking more track records aboard his Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha R1. Earlier in the day, he threw down a 1:23.594 on the 2.25-mile track to take his second-consecutive pole position and then backed that up with a flying start to grab the holeshot. From there, Gagne never looked back, setting the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 and then stretched the gap to cross the finish line with an 11.8-second lead.
Herrin got off to a good start from the second row to match his qualifying position in fourth. He soon found himself in a three-rider battle that continued to heat up as the race wore on. Before the halfway mark, one of the frontrunners dropped back through the field, making it a fight for the final podium spot. Despite the pressure, Herrin was holding down third until five laps to go when he was passed on the inside and shuffled to fifth. He then lost a bit of ground on his competitors, but as their battle intensified, Herrin closed the gap back to within striking distance. The 2013 Superbike Champion made his move on the final lap to reclaim third and keep his podium streak rolling in 2021.
Gagne’s win moves him up to second in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, with his teammate Herrin right behind in third. The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing duo return to action tomorrow for Race Two at the Virginia International Raceway on Sunday, May 23, and look to keep climbing up the points standings.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“It was another great day and a podium sweep for the Yamaha R1 and Attack Performance products. Jake rode great, winning by nearly 12 seconds, and Josh is starting to get more comfortable with his return to Yamaha. Mat and the Westby Racing team did a great job to finish second. We are looking forward to putting both of our riders at the top tomorrow.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“We knew it was going to be a hot one which makes this track pretty tricky and greasy. We had a great setup with the R1 and got off to a great start, so I was able to click off my laps and be smooth and consistent. Hats off to the team for giving me a winning machine. It’s great to notch another win, and we’re ready to try again tomorrow!”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“Today was a great day for Yamaha and the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Yamaha team! Jake and I both got on the podium, and it was another Yamaha sweep with Scholtz joining us too. I am content with a solid finish on the podium, but I won’t really be happy until I am fighting for the win. Every time I get on the bike, I feel like I am getting more and more comfortable and confident. Hopefully, tomorrow we can make another step forward and be closer to the leader at the finish.”