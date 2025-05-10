Positive start for Aprilia Racing in Le Mans

MARCO BEZZECCHI STRAIGHT THROUGH TO Q2 WITH TENTH PLACE, LORENZO SAVADORI, SUBBING FOR JORGE MARTÍN, TO GO THROUGH Q1

The first day of practice on the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit was decidedly positive for Aprilia Racing, with Marco Bezzecchi earning a spot in Q2 at the end of the practice. Marco Bezzecchi did not start off on Friday in Le Mans with the best sensations, finishing FP1 in sixteenth place. However, in the practice, the Italian rider significantly improved his performance and his times, managing to do the tenth best time on his final flying lap, thereby earning the right to go straight through to Q2. Lorenzo Savadori, subbing for the injured Jorge Martín, continued his work developing the RS-GP25. The Italian rider finished the session in twenty-second place, so he’ll have to go through Q1 on Saturday.

I’m rather pleased I was able to go through to Q2. I had to reckon with two yellow flags as I was doing good time attacks, but I never gave up and managed to do the time on the final lap. Succeeding in going straight through to Q2 is a great confidence booster because we made some improvements in the tests and now we’re beginning to see them. Also, we’ll have more time to work on Saturday, without having to go through Q1, which is always an extremely difficult session. I’d like to thank everyone in Aprilia because, both here and in Noale, they are doing a brilliant job and they never give up, so it’s only right that I do the same.

We are continuing to test some upgrades which clearly need a bit of time to perform at their peak. Some aspects that need to be fine tuned have come out at the moment, but that is just part of the natural growth path of a new component, so we need to put in a few more miles to improve.