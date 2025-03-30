Progress for GYTR GRT Yamaha with double top 10 in Portimão Race 1

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner returned to the top ten with a strong performance in the opening race of Round 2 of the FIM Superbike World Championship at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, finishing eighth and tenth respectively.

Following a promising Free Practice 3—where the Australian rider placed ninth, just ahead of his teammate—the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo had high expectations for the Tissot Superpole. Aegerter set a strong flying lap, securing eighth place with a time of 1’39.849. Meanwhile, Gardner put in a quick lap (1’39.749) that would have placed him seventh, but a yellow flag forced him to abort, ultimately dropping him to tenth (1’39.878).

Both riders got off to a solid start in Race 1, joining the front group in the early stages. They maintained a consistent pace throughout the 20-lap contest, showing strong race rhythm. In the final laps, they battled for seventh place, eventually crossing the line in eighth and tenth.

FULL SUPERPOLE RESULTS

FULL RACE ONE RESULTS

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P8 / Race 1: P8

“Overall, it was a decent Saturday, starting from Free Practice 3, where we managed to find a good pace. I gave it my all in Superpole to secure a strong grid position, and eighth place wasn’t too bad. Then, in Race 1, I tried to stay close to the front group after a good start, maintaining a solid race pace. I enjoyed the battle in the final laps, although managing the tyre drop was tricky, but I’m happy we secured a good result. Hopefully, we can fight for even more tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P10 / Race 1: P10

“Our Saturday wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great either, to be honest. In Superpole, we were unlucky again with a yellow flag, which cost us a spot on the third row—something that would have definitely helped in Race 1. Still, we gave our best and tried everything we could, managing to keep a decent pace and stay close to the guys in front. Unfortunately, in the final laps, I struggled with the front tyre. I gave it my all to defend my position, but in the end, I had to drop a few places. We’ll keep working hard to improve tomorrow—we have one more day of racing!”