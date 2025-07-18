Promising start for Aprilia Racing in Brno

TWO APRILIA RS-GP25 BIKES STRAIGHT THROUGH TO Q2: MARCO BEZZECCHI FOURTH AND JORGE MARTÍN FIFTH UPON RETURNING FROM HIS INJURY

The first day of practice on the Brno Circuit ended with encouraging signs for Aprilia Racing. The weather conditions had a strong influence on Friday’s activities. FP1 was held on a wet track with Marco Bezzecchi crashing on turn 8 in the early stages of the session – fortunately without any consequences. The Italian rider rejoined and finished FP1 in seventh place. The afternoon practice session was also held in the wet. Bezzecchi, leading the standings at the time, fell victim to another crash, but managed to get right back on the track, doing an outstanding fourth-best time which put him straight through to Q2. It was an extremely positive day for Jorge Martín too, just back after three months of down time due to the injury he suffered in Qatar. After an FP1 spent adapting, the Spanish rider finished 17th, partly due to a cancelled lap time for exceeding track limits. Still, it was an encouraging performance, considering it was his first real outing in wet conditions with the RS-GP25. Martín made a significant step forward in the afternoon, doing the fifth-best time despite the difficult track conditions, which sends him straight through to Q2 as well.

It was a good Friday, and we achieved the goal of going through to Q2. The two crashes undoubtedly complicated things a bit, especially the one in the morning where I braked hard and it was only the first timed lap in the wet, so I had to try and take everything calmly. In the afternoon session, the track kept changing constantly, so it was important to try and stay with the best. In any case, the guys truly did a great job, and I wish to thank them very much for the outstanding work.

It was a fantastic day, and I am extremely happy. The bike consistently gave me a good feeling, and I am pleased to be straight through to Q2. My goal right now is not to achieve results, but to grow and get to know the bike. This was my first day with the Aprilia in the wet, so I just had to turn laps and gain familiarity with it. However, being ahead already from the start means that the bike and I are in good shape.