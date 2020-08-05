Promo: No payments until 2021 or $2,000 trade-in Bonus on Indian Motorcycles

*2019 Scout Family Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2019 Indian® Scout®, Scout® Sixty or Scout® Bobber models; excluding FTR models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $8,999 financed at 1.99% APR over 60 months = 60 monthly payments of $141.92; financed amount of $8,099 with $900 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $416.32 and a total obligation of $8,515.42. An example of monthly payments required on a 60-month term at 1.99% APR is $17.52 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

**2019 Thunder Stroke 111 Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with the trade-in allowance offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on a new 2019 Heavyweight Thunder Stroke 111 Indian® Motorcycle models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $18,499 financed at 2.99% APR over 60 months = 60 monthly payments of $299.09; financed amount of $16,649 with $1,850 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $1,296.21 and a total obligation of $17,945.31. An example of monthly payments required on a 60-month term at 2.99% APR is $17.96 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

***2019 Thunder Stroke 111 Trade-in Allowance

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models. Offer may not be combined with the promotional financing offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer valid on a new 2019 Heavyweight Thunder Stroke 111 Indian® Motorcycle models, excluding Jack Daniels Limited Edition models. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

****2019 FTR Family Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2019 Indian® FTR® models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $13,499 financed at 1.99% APR over 60 months = 60 monthly payments of $212.89; financed amount of $12,149 with $1,350 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $624.50 and a total obligation of $12,773.60. An example of monthly payments required on a 60-month term at 1.99% APR is $17.52 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

*****No Payments Until 2021 Offer

The no payment no interest offer is valid on any new, unregistered 2019 and 2020 models. This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of select qualifying models. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Financing offer available through Performance Finance, and is subject to credit approval by Performance Finance. Offer available to well-qualified applicants only; your actual terms may vary, max term once payments begin are 60 months. Not all buyers will qualify and if approved may receive a higher rate, depending on credit score. Where no money down is indicated, it is available only to those well-qualified applicants with approved credit. Some buyers will require a down payment in order to receive credit approval. No interest accrued for 5 months and no payments due for 6 months from 1st of month purchased. Performance Finance Annual Percentage Rates (APR) of either 4.99% or 6.59% for 60-month terms available for qualified buyers. Rates are available to qualified applicants only and determined by credit score. Not all buyers will qualify for this promotion and if approved may receive a higher rate with principal and interest payments beginning immediately. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers. Other terms, conditions and limitations may apply. Subject to model availability and dealer participation. Financing offer can change or terminate at any time without prior notice. Finance offer valid through authorized U.S. Indian dealers only. Please see your local authorized Indian dealer for program details. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

******2020 Scout Family Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2020 Indian® Scout®, Scout® Sixty or Scout® Bobber models; excluding FTR models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $8,999 financed at 3.99% APR over 60 months = 60 monthly payments of $149.12; financed amount of $8,099 with $900 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $848.14 and a total obligation of $8,947.24. An example of monthly payments required on a 60-month term at 3.99% APR is $18.41 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

*******$500 Owner Loyalty Credit

This is a limited time offer which is valid toward the purchase of select qualifying new model year 2019 and 2020 Indian Motorcycle models, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available to any individual who currently owns an Indian Motorcycle (proof of ownership/ registration is required). Trade-in is not required. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Limit 1 per qualifying purchase. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

********Starting at $11,499 offer:

This is a limited time offer which consists of $2,000 Customer Cash rebate towards the purchase of new model year 2019 FTR Motorcycle model and $1,500 customer cash towards the purchase of a new FTR S and FTR S Race Replica Motorcycle model. Offer Example: 2019 FTR MSRP $13,499 less $2,000 Customer Cash rebate = $11,499. This offer is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

*********Referral Offer:

Current Indian Motorcycle owners and those who purchase a new, unregistered Indian Motorcycle between January 20, 2020 and December 31, 2020 (the “Referral Period”) will receive a unique referral code to be shared with others. If the referral customer uses the code to purchase a new Indian Motorcycle from an authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership during the Referral Period, both the current Indian Motorcycle owner and the referral customer will receive a $250 (US or Canadian Dollar) coupon card via First Class Mail that may be used at any authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership. The referral code may be shared with anyone residing in the US or Canada, and may be used on up to two (2) referral purchases throughout the Referral Period. Referral codes are valid through December 31, 2020; $250 coupon card must be redeemed by February 28, 2021. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time by Indian Motorcycle. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. $250 coupon card is valid on in-store, current, clearance and limited time offer Indian Motorcycle Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (PG&A); in-stock items only. A valid code must be presented at time of purchase. Dealers and their employees are not eligible for this offer. Offer may be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card. Returns of any Indian Motorcycle purchase will void the $250 coupon card for current owners and referral customers. Coupon card(s) must be redeemed within a single transaction. No cash will be given back. Returns of any portion of any qualifying PG&A purchase will require equal forfeiture of $250 offer or amount equal to offer. Applicable tax, shipping, and handling do not qualify towards coupon card amount.

**********FTR $500 PGA offer:

This is a limited time offer which consists of $500 credit towards the purchase of genuine OEM Parts, Garments, and Accessories at the time of purchase of new model year 2019 FTR Motorcycle models. This offer is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer can only be redeemed at the time of purchase. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

Honoring Heroes

Offer good for up to $750 MSRP USD in Indian Motorcycle® Parts, Garments and/or Accessories with the purchase of a new 2019 or 2020 Indian Motorcycle cruiser, bagger, or Touring model. Not valid on non-Indian Motorcycle® accessories or apparel, or on purchases from IndianMotorcycle.com. Purchase up to $750 in PG&A before taxes will qualify. Redeemable with proof of eligibility through www.IndianMotorcycle.com. The program is available to all active, reserve, National Guard and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer firefighter and Border Patrol and registered/licensed Medical Doctors and Nurses. Coupon is not redeemable for cash. Limit one coupon per customer. Paid out at 100% to dealer (up to $750). Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

Offer good for up to $500 MSRP in Indian Motorcycle® Parts, Garments and/or Accessories with the purchase of a new 2019 or 2020 Indian® Scout®, Scout® Sixty or Scout® Bobber and FTR models. Not valid on non-Indian Motorcycle® accessories or apparel, or on purchases from IndianMotorcycle.com. Purchase must be minimum of $500 in PG&A before taxes to qualify. Redeemable with proof of eligibility through www.IndianMotorcycle.com. The program is available to all active, reserve, National Guard and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer firefighter and Border Patrol and registered/licensed Medical Doctors and Nurses. Coupon is not redeemable for cash. Limit one coupon per customer. Offer valid July 1 – 31, 2020.

Choose Wisely Sales Event

RESTRICTIONS: Only one (1) coupon per customer can be submitted. Purchase $150 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying items and receive $15 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $75 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $2,000 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying items and receive $400 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Qualifying purchase must be made between August 3 – September 15, 2020. Offer is valid on Indian Motorcycle Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (PG&A); in-stock items only. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. A valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Dealers and

their employees are not eligible for discount. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card, nor is it valid towards prior purchases. Only available at participating dealers and subject to cancellation or change at any time without notice. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions, except the “Honoring Heroes” promotion (ask your dealer or visit the Indian website for more information). Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. This offer is valid for use with current, clearance and limited time offer Indian Motorcycle PG&A. By submitting this coupon with

your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Indian Motorcycle Company, its parent company, subsidiaries and/or affiliates, and its authorized Indian Motorcycle dealerships contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Indian Motorcycle, its products, offers and marketing materials. Always wear a helmet, eye protection, and protective clothing and obey the speed limit. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Indian Motorcycle is a registered trademark of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC ©2020 Indian Motorcycle International, LLC.

DEALER INSTRUCTIONS: In order to receive reimbursement, dealer must submit the coupon code along with invoice listing eligible PG&A part numbers for eligible products sold between August 3 – September 15, 2020. Up to $400 (US or Canadian Dollar) of the customer’s invoice will be paid out at 100% and credited to dealer parts account. For reimbursement go to: https://apfco.Net/secure/w1623/ and fill out the online form. Scan this coupon along with the original sales slip (receipt of purchase) that indicates the discount was issued at time of purchase, including all applicable part numbers and product descriptions. All redemptions can be made starting August 3, 2020 and must be entered no later than September 29, 2020. Incomplete redemptions will not be credited and credit amount given will not exceed amount given to customer.