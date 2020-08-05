MXGP & MX2 Race Restart Details – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing are poised and eager for the gates to drop at the long-awaited restart of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Following many weeks of focused training, Arminas Jasikonis, Thomas Kjer Olsen and Jed Beaton, together with EMX 250 rider Kay de Wolf, are all set to return to MXGP competition this weekend, August 9, at the long-anticipated MXGP of Latvia.

With the global lockdown eased over recent months, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders have been busy training hard, preparing themselves for their return to MXGP action. A recent outing at the Dutch International in Arnhem saw strong results for all riders as they successfully completed the important shakedown event ahead of the FIM Motocross World Championship restart.

Arminas Jasikonis is focused on continuing his early season MXGP form. Recently re-signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for the 2021 season, the tall Lithuanian enjoyed two third-place moto finishes at the MXGP of the Netherlands back in March, propelling him from 12th to seventh in the series standings. More recently, Jasikonis dominated proceedings at a number of domestic races and recorded strong finishes at two Dutch International events among an elite field of MXGP rivals. Arminas will line up in Latvia looking for further podium finishes.

Unfortunately, Jasikonis’ MXGP class teammate Pauls Jonass will be absent from the FIM Motocross World Championship series restart at what would have been his home GP. The Latvian was injured in a training crash that resulted in three broken ribs and five broken spinous processes. Jonass will return to competition later in the season.

In the MX2 division, Thomas Kjer Olsen has fully recovered from a pre-season hand injury, opting for further surgery during lockdown to speed up the healing process. The Dane is looking to build on his early season results and utilise his experience as he focuses on the coveted MX2 World Championship title. Placing second overall at a recent Dutch International, Kjer Olsen is up to speed and set to do battle.

Jed Beaton has been a revelation in the MX2 class. Scoring a second-place moto finish at each of the opening two rounds in Great Britain and the Netherlands, the 22-year-old came agonisingly close to the overall podium at both GPs. Beaton will be looking to challenge for his maiden GP win when the series resumes as the Australian returns to racing ranked third in the MX2 World Championship standings.

Kay de Wolf, the team’s sole representative in the EMX 250 class, lines up on Saturday, August 8, for round two of the FIM Motocross European Championship. A positive eighth overall in his debut race at the opening round, de Wolf is looking to establish himself as a title contender.

The FIM Motocross World Championship returns to action this weekend in Kegums, with the MXGP of Latvia. The revised 16-round calendar will take Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing across Europe before the series concludes in Argentina on November 22.

Antti Pyrhönen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager: “It’s been a long time since we last raced MXGP so of course we’re really excited to return to racing. For all of our partners and the entire crew, it’s been a difficult time, so I want to thank everyone for their continued hard work and belief. After Valkenswaard we all took some time off, from the workshop and from the bikes. However, over recent months we have been working as usual in readiness for the restart of the MXGP season. Arminas is in a very good place and really looking forward to getting back to racing GPs. Since the first two GPs he’s worked a lot and shown some great form in the Dutch Internationals. Good qualifying results, good speed, he’s riding well and is ready for Kegums. Sadly, we will be without Pauls for some races because of the injuries he picked up a few weeks back. He’s getting better and will return later in the season. It’s going to be very different to have three GPs at one track in a short period of time, but we’re prepared for it. We have a great setting with our FC 450 so we’re looking forward to getting back to racing in Latvia.”

Rasmus Jorgensen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team Manager: “The whole team is excited to return to racing this weekend. It’s been a long time with the break, but as a team it’s also allowed us to work on some things, too. Thomas wasn’t really 100% ready for the season starting after breaking his hand during the winter, but he toughed out two decent overall results at rounds one and two. During the downtime he’s been able to have a small surgery and is now 100% ready, which he proved at the Dutch International in Arnhem, where he placed second overall. Jed Beaton decided to remain in Europe during lockdown because we just weren’t sure what was going to happen with international travel. He kept up his off-bike training and when he could ride the FC 250 again, he really focused a lot on improving his starts. Jed had the speed to win at the opening GPs but just needed better starts, which he has dialled in now, so we’re excited to see how he does. He pulled great starts and led laps in Arnhem so he’s really confident heading to Latvia. Our EMX 250 class rider Kay de Wolf also had a strong showing at the Dutch International and was really impressive, racing guys much older, MX2 front runners, so he’s confident going into Latvia and for the rest of the season.”

Calendar – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 1: 01 Mar MXGP of Great Britain – Matterley Basin

Round 2: 08 Mar MXGP of The Netherlands – Valkenswaard

Round 3: 09 Aug MXGP of Latvia – Kegums

Round 4: 12 Aug MXGP of Riga (LAT) – Kegums

Round 5: 16 Aug MXGP of Kegums (LAT) – Kegums

Round 6: 06 Sep MXGP of Turkey – Afyonkarahisar

Round 7: 16 Sep MXGP of Italy – Faenza

Round 8: 20 Sep MXGP of Emilia Romagna (ITA) – Faenza

Round 9: 30 Sep MXGP of Città di Mantova – Mantova

Round 10: 04 Oct MXGP of Lombardia (ITA) – Mantova

Round 11: 11 Oct MXGP of Spain – intu-Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 12: 18 Oct MXGP of Flanders (BEL) – Lommel

Round 13: 21 Oct MXGP of Limburg (BEL) – Lommel

Round 14: 25 Oct MXGP of Lommel (BEL) – Lommel

Round 15: 01 Nov MXGP of Trentino (ITA) – Pietramurata

Round 16: 22 Nov MXGP of Patagonia Argentina – Neuquen