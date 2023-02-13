Rainy Tampa Florida 450SX & 250SX AMA Supercross Championship

450SX

In the 450 class, Christian Craig put his FC 450 Rockstar Edition to work, scoring his best results of the season in both his heat race and main event. To start the night, he scored a solid third in his heat race. Then he backed that up with a tenth-place finish in the main event, and he knows there’s still more improvement to come.

“Overall, Tampa was a step in the right direction,” Craig said. “I just need to execute my starts in the main event. I felt like I did everything positive throughout the day. I put myself in good positions. Qualified good, and the heat race was solid. I just didn’t execute in the main event. I came from behind, had a small hiccup and fell over early on, and that kind of took the wind out of my sails. But I just tried to put my head down, click some laps off, and ended up tenth. I know I have more in me, we’re improving and I just need to do it when it counts.”

250SX

When the gate dropped for the 250 main event, the newest member of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, Talon Hawkins, got a solid start aboard his FC 250

and was running inside the top ten, but some costly mistakes dropped him to 19th at the finish.

It started off pretty good. I know what I need to work on…I’ve got to work on some sprint laps. I put it into the main right away out of the heat race, so I was pumped on that,” Hawkins said. “I was feeling super-good on the start of the main event. I was pushing and trying to stay up there. I just made some mistakes in the sand and one thing led to another. I’ve got a lot to work on and I’m excited for the next race.”

Next Event (Make-up date for the previously postponed Round 2): February 18, 2023 – RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Round 6 Results: Tampa

250SX East – Main Event

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

2. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)

3. Max Anstie (Honda)

…

10. Hardy Munoz (Husqvarna)

19. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX – Main Event

1. Cooper Webb (KTM)

2. Chase Sexton (Honda)

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM )

…

10. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) – 52 points

2. Max Anstie (Honda) – 44 points

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) – 38 points

…

13. Hardy Munoz (Husqvarna) – 20 points

15. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 16 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 113 points

2. Chase Sexton – 111 points

3. Cooper Webb – 109 points

…

11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 59 points

20. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 15 points