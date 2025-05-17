Razgatlioğlu takes pole, victory and sets the new race lap record in Most

|The Turkish BMW rider was the fastest in all sessions, with both soft SC0 and SC1 D0922 development. Masia wins the first WorldSSP race of the weekend
|
· Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) was the undisputed star of the first two days of the WorldSBK Czech Round in Most, Czech Republic. The Turkish rider was the fastest in all sessions, taking pole and winning Race1, ahead of Ducati riders Nicolò Bulega, second, and Danilo Petrucci, third. Razgatlioğlu also set a new best race lap on his 10th lap in 1’31.109
· In qualifying, Razgatlioğlu, lapping in 1’29.799 on his last lap, would also have set a new all-time lap record if the time had not been cancelled due to a yellow flag. Nevertheless, the BMW rider still managed to secure pole with a time of 1’30.397, stopping the clock just 3 tenths from the record lap he set last year.
· In qualifying, all riders used the rear SC0 to set their best times, while in Race 1 the choice fell unanimously on the SC1 D0922 development tyre. Indeed, everyone chose the SC1 in all the race sessions, as it was best suited to the characteristics of the Czech circuit.
· Jaume Masiá (Ducati) won the first WorldSSP race of the weekend using standard compound tyres, SC1 front and SC0 rear, like almost all the riders on the grid, with the exception of MV Agusta riders Bo Bendsneyder and Andy Verdoia, who preferred the SC1 on the rear as well. The winner also set a new race lap record in 1’34.403 on lap six, improving the lap record set by Stefano Manzi last year by more than 4 tenths of a second.
· Both races took place with air temperatures around 15°C and asphalt temperatures around 30°C. The coldest session was the free practice on Friday morning, with 11 degrees of air and 16 of asphalt.
Very high pace and new race lap records