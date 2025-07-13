Razgatlioğlu’s hat trick at Donington

· Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) completed the trio at the UK Round at Donington Park. After his Race1 victory yesterday, the Turkish rider also triumphed in the Superpole Race and in Race2. The SC1 was his choice for the front in both Sunday races, while for the rear he relied on the SC0 in the short race and the SCX in the long race. Thanks to these successes, Razgatlioğlu became the first rider in history to win more than 9 races in the category at the English circuit, setting a new record of 12. · In both the Superpole Race and Race2, the tyre choices for the front were identical to those in Race1, with most of the riders on SC1, the only exceptions being Garret Gerloff (Kawasaki) and Iker Lecuona (Honda) on SC2. · As for the rears, in the Superpole Race the SC0 brought two riders to the podium despite being chosen by only 8 out of 23 riders: the winner Razgatlioğlu and Sam Lowes (Ducati) in third place. The others, including runner-up Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), preferred the SCX, except for Thomas Bridewell (Honda), the only one on the SCQ. In Race2, the widest preference went in favour of the SCX, used by both the winner and Bulega, second, as well as 13 other riders. The rider who came third, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), preferred the SC0. · At the start of WorldSSP Race 2, all the riders lined up with the SC1 front – SCX rear combination. For the fifth time this year, the victory went to Can Oncu (Yamaha). It was the debut at Donington for the WorldWCR riders who, as usual, had SC1 compound tyres available for both the front and rear. Maria Herrera came first in Race1, while Beatriz Neila won Race2. Both standard rears were competitive and extremely versatile.



“The overcast sky in the morning contributed to a slight lowering of the asphalt temperatures compared to yesterday. With 37 °C at the start of the Superpole Race, Razgatlioğlu opted for the SC0, bucking the trend of the majority of other riders who have adopted the SCX. The choice proved to be a winning one and the Turkish rider also improved – albeit by just over a tenth – the total time compared to 2024 when he had used the same compound. In the afternoon, for Race2, the track temperatures returned to Race1 levels and the SCX, in addition to being the most used specification again, also accompanied Razgatlioğlu to his third win of the weekend. In general, there was a good balance between the two standard rear specifications, and both were competitive and showed that they were effective across a wide range of temperatures.”