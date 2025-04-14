RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING AND CHASE SEXTON BACK ON TOP IN PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton earned a pivotal victory at Round 13 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship in Philadelphia, gaining valuable points toward his 450SX title prospects with just four rounds remaining.

Sexton recorded the fastest qualifying time via a scorching final lap onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before charging to a convincing Heat Race win to open his race day.

A come-from-behind ride after a first-turn tangle in the Main Event saw Sexton progressively climb his way through the 450SX field, with a measured performance seeing him take the lead around the halfway point. From there, he would keep the gap to second place to just above four seconds, claiming what was a stellar result for his fourth win of the season.

Chase Sexton: “All I can do, really, is win from here on out, so today was good! I haven’t won a normal Main Event since Anaheim 1, so that was a big focus for me today, and I am happy to have been able to do that. The track was tough, I came into the first turn with AP [Aaron Plessinger] in the Main Event and maybe cut him off a bit too much, and he went down, and I went way wide, so I had my work cut out for me. Overall though, the ride was really good for me. I felt the flow all day today, so that was nice.”

450SX Class teammate Aaron Plessinger posted the sixth quickest time in the afternoon’s qualifying sessions, dialing his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in on the rutted, technical Lincoln Financial Field layout.

A fast start in his Heat Race saw ‘The Cowboy’ circulating in second place, before a decisive move at the middway mark earned the number 7 the second Heat Race victory for the event. Getting another good jump in the Main Event, Plessinger went down in the first turn, clawing his way back to eighth by the time the checkered flag flew.

Aaron Plessinger: “We had a really good day going here in Philadelphia. I felt so good! Great start in the Heat Race, managed to win that one after passing Coop [Webb], then went into the Main Event with first gate pick. Then someone ran it in really hot to turn one and took me down, which really sucked because I felt like I could’ve made a really good run in the points here for the end of the season. It happens, we’ll go into New Jersey and pick up where we left off in the Heat, and hopefully pick up another win before the season is over.”

Defending 250SX East Class Champion Tom Vialle qualified sixth in the 250SX combined times, before a fall while running in a transfer position sent the Frenchman to the LCQ. From there, he would qualify for the Main Event and power his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to sixth place on the night – now sitting within two points of the red plate.

Tom Vialle: “I had a pretty good afternoon going, a good start in my Heat Race, but then had a pretty big crash on lap two, and pretty lucky to be alright after that crash. Went to the LCQ and qualified through there for the Main, and yeah, I didn’t start great with my gate pick. I think I was around 10th and ended up coming back to sixth. The good point of today is that we’re only two back for the championship with three to go, so we’re still right there.”

250SX West Class contender Julien Beaumer returned to action in style in Philadelphia, charging his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the fastest overall qualifying time of the afternoon. The Arizona native then went to piece a strong Heat Race together, capturing third place entering the 250 Showdown.

A difficult start to the Main Event following an early restart had Beaumer right at the rear of the field, with the number 23 mounting a charge for the remainder of the race and climbing to 12th.

Julien Beaumer: “I started good by qualifying first, Heat Race was decent, and then I had a good first start to our Main Event, but then it got red-flagged. I spun off the gate on the restart and I was dead-last and struggled to get going from there. Not much more to say, we’ve got work to do, and we’ll come out swinging in Denver.”

Next Race: April 19 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Results 450SX Class – Philadelphia

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

4. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

8. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. Justin Hill (KTM)

14. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 13 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 278 points

2. Chase Sexton, 266

3. Ken Roczen, 240

4. Malcolm Stewart, 204

6. Aaron Plessinger, 184

7. Justin Barcia, 181

9. Justin Hill, 149

Results 250SX East/West Showdown – Philadelphia

1. Cole Davies (Yamaha)

2. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

3. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

6. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

12. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 7 of 10 rounds

1. RJ Hampshire, 117 points

2. Seth Hammaker, 117

3. Tom Vialle, 115

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 8 of 10 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 171 points

2. Cole Davies, 154

3. Julien Beaumer, 145