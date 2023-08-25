Renowned Tennessee Knockout Hard Enduro descended on Sequatchie

Walker in Top 5 at TKO For the renowned Tennessee Knockout, the Hard Enduro world descended on the Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, TN. The event is broken up into several rounds. After the Hot lap on Saturday afternoon, the top sixteen pro riders race in the Straight Rhythm prologue to entertain the fans. Jonny Walker just got beat out of 3rd place in that event. On Sunday the format was split into three rounds. A stint on the “long course”, then head-to-head races. The final round returns to the short course for a 35-minute plus one-lap race. After all the rounds Jonny Walker finished in fourth place. Beta riders Danny Lewis and Tim Apolle, who both are coming back from injury were able to finish in the top twenty even though their fitness level was back one hundred percent.