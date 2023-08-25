Renowned Tennessee Knockout Hard Enduro descended on Sequatchie

For the renowned Tennessee Knockout, the Hard Enduro world descended on the Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, TN. The event is broken up into several rounds. After the Hot lap on Saturday afternoon, the top sixteen pro riders race in the Straight Rhythm prologue to entertain the fans. Jonny Walker just got beat out of 3rd place in that event. On Sunday the format was split into three rounds. A stint on the “long course”, then head-to-head races. The final round returns to the short course for a 35-minute plus one-lap race. After all the rounds Jonny Walker finished in fourth place. Beta riders Danny Lewis and Tim Apolle, who both are coming back from injury were able to finish in the top twenty even though their fitness level was back one hundred percent.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
Pro Class
4th
Danny Lewis
Pro Class
17th
Tim Apolle
Pro Class
16th
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“What a race at TKO. I had an awesome time battling with the boys and came away with fourth place. Thanks to all the fans and I look forward to being back soon for Endurocross. Thank you Beta USA for supporting me and all my other sponsors.”
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“What a weekend the TKO. It’s always a great time with the fans and the high intensity racing. I struggled with my endurance but I’m happy about being able to push through the pain until the end! Great to be back racing after a few months of not doing much at all!
Thanks Beta USA for all the help!”
Tim Apolle
Beta 300 RX
“It feels so good to finally get back on the track. The Red Bull Tennessee Knock Out was so exhausting but still a lot of fun. I got three solid runs. My Beta 300 RX ran very well. My knee is feeling better, but the 6-month break from injury is a clear indication of my fitness. I’m thinking positive and taking a lot from this weekend. I’m just happy to be back so quickly from a relatively major injury. Thank you to all my supporters, friends, and family!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
The 2020 World Superbike season began today with a spectacular race at the Phillip Island circuit (Australia) as Scott Redding took his first podium with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati while Chaz Davies made a great […]
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts toasted a second consecutive Grand Prix victory at round five of the FIM MX2 World Championship in Kegums, Latvia. Teammate Ben Watson finished fourth overall after a season-best […]
Piaggio Group Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno: “The Piaggio Group closed the first quarter of 2021 with very positive results at global level. Appreciation for the design, style and technology of our Italian brands continues to […]