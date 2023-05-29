Results – 2023 FIM Enduro World Championship – Finland

Marking round three of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship, and the first of two back-to-back Scandinavian rounds, the EnduroGP of Finland opened on Friday night with the always exciting Super Test. Despite a bobble on one of the log sections, Garcia completed the test in 11th place, less than three seconds from the winner, a result that only motivated the Spaniard further going into day one.

With changeable weather making the tough special tests even more unpredictable, Josep took the first lap on day one to tailor his riding to suit the mud and demanding forest tracks. Lap two went better for the 2021 E2 World Champion as he increased his pace, completing the day by going quickest on the final test.

Garcia was able to carry that speed into day two, where he took six test wins from the nine raced. And although the final top three in the EnduroGP class were separated by less than nine seconds, Josep took the overall victory with an advantage of over eight seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Josep’s performance in Finland sees him extend his lead in the E1 class to 36 points and move up to joint second in the EnduroGP standings. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing now look ahead to round four of the world championship – the GP of Sweden – that will be held in just a few days’ time from June 1-3.

Josep Garcia: “My weekend here in Finland has been good. I made a small mistake in the Super Test, which wasn’t the best start to the GP, but I knew with all the training I have been doing over the past couple of weeks I would have the pace to challenge for the podium. On Saturday I finished third in EnduroGP, but it took me a little time to get used to the different terrain here – especially in the enduro test. On Sunday, I felt a lot more comfortable. And although I was still struggling a little in the enduro test, especially in the rockier sections, I knew I would have to put in some good times if I was to have any chance of a win. I gave it everything I had and came out with my first overall win of the season. I’m looking forward to Sweden now as I think we can do the same again and challenge for that top step overall.”

Results – 2023 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 3, Finland

Day 1

Enduro 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 59:33.84

2. Theo Espinasse RRA), Beta, 1:00:28.55 +54.71

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:00:53.27 +1:19.43

4. Jamie McCanney (IRL) Husqvarna, 1:01:26.11 +1:52.27

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 1:02:03.48 +2:29.64

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 58:05.88

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 59:00.60 +54:72

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 59:33.84 +1:27.96

4. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:00:04.96 +1:59.08

5. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 0:00:28.09 +2:22.21

Day 2

Enduro 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 56:50.87

2. Theo Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 58:44.72 +1:53.85

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 59:24.45 +2:33.58

4. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 59:36.84 +2:45.97

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 1:00:25.54 +3:34.67

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 56:50.87

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 56:59.11 +8.24

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 56:59.82 +8.95

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 57:51.70 +1:00.83

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 58:06.09 +1:15.22

Championship Standings (After Round 3)

Enduro 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 117 points

2. Theo Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 81 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 78 pts

4. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 75 pts

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 72 pts

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 117 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 92 pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 92 pts

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 84 pts

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 63 pts