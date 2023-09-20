Return to action at Motorland Aragon for 2023 FIM World Superbike Championship this weekend

Round 10 Rolls Around for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will return to action at Motorland Aragon for the tenth round of the 2023 FIM World Superbike Championship this weekend from 22-24 September.

Both riders have prior knowledge of the circuit from their previous experience in other championships, but the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair will sample Spanish soil for the first time on their Yamaha R1 machines. Aegerter scored three podiums there in his WorldSSP campaigns, while Gardner finished on the rostrum during his Moto2 career.

Motorland Aragon will provide a thrilling but challenging weekend, as Gardner’s Crew Chief Damiano Evangelisti says: “Usually Aragon’s not our favourite track; the long straight following a slow corner has always given us some trouble, but there are also some parts where we can express our potential. Indeed, there’s a technical sector where we might gain some time. We’ll also be focusing on tyre wear. Both Remy and Domi are in good shape, so we’re looking for a good result.”

Team Manager Filippo Conti is on the same page: “Probably Aragon’s not one of the easiest tracks for us, but we used to be quick in the past, so we’re confident about having a good weekend there. Domi and Remy are on form and we’re looking for some consistent races. We have the pace and we believe we can make another step forward on our path.”

Aegerter is keen to show his potential again: “To be honest, Aragon’s not up there with my favourite circuits, but there are some parts that make it special and that I like, such as the corkscrew and the ups and downs. I’m hoping for some good weather again and looking for a good result, trying to be the best independent rider. I needed some days to recover after the Magny-Cours crash, but I’m fully ready for Aragon. Finally, I would like to congratulate the YART Yamaha team for winning the FIM Endurance World Championship, a big congrats to them all, especially as Niccolò (Canepa) is our coach and Massimo (Neri) is our electronics guy.”

The same can be said for Gardner: “I hope we can enjoy a good weekend in Aragon. I used to be quick in the past there, so I hope I can quickly adapt with my Yamaha R1 machine too. In the previous rounds we showed progression and we’re confident about making more steps forward in the right direction, looking for a good result this weekend.”