Ride4Long Promo: MV Agusta Extends Motorcycle Warranty by 1 Year for Free – See Details

A FREE EXTRA-YEAR WARRANTY WITH MV AGUSTA’S “RIDE 4 LONG” PROMOTION

the extended warranty applies to MV Agusta motorcycles bought during the month of June, and comes on top of the 3 years standard coverage

Varese, June 3, 2020 – MV Agusta is launching “Ride 4 Long”, a promotion programme aimed at customers buying a new MV Agusta motorcycle during the month of June 2020. The promotion applies to the whole MV Agusta model range in stock, with the exception of the Rosso and the SCS series as well as the Superveloce 800 and the Brutale 1000 RR, through participating dealers worldwide.

Instead of the 3-year standard warranty period, customers buying their new MV Agusta motorcycle by the end of June 2020 will enjoy 4 years of coverage and extended customer support.

“This is another important step in our journey to broaden our customer base and enlarge the MV Agusta family worldwide” commented Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “June is the perfect month for epic, memorable rides in complete freedom, and it is now also more convenient for new buyers. We are glad to offer the security of an extended warranty coverage so that our customers can fully enjoy their ride with complete peace of mind for the next 4 years.”

