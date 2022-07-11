Happy hunting ground of Laguna Seca MotoAmerica

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 10, 2022 – Josh Herrin’s (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) season in MotoAmerica Supersport 2022 keeps improving as the Californian went 1-1 at Laguna Seca for the fifth round of the championship.



In front of Ducati Corse Sporting Director, Paolo Ciabatti, Herrin’s speed under the Laguna Seca sunshine was absolute, taking a hard-fought win in races one and two more comfortably. Second and third in both races went to Suzuki’s Tyler Scott and Yamaha’s Rocco Landers.



The result means Herrin is now a massive 81 points clear in the standings over Scott, with Landers third, 86 points adrift.



The sixth round of MotoAmerica Supersport 2022 will be held at Brainerd in Minnesota on July 29-31, 2022.



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport—Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 224

P2 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 143

P3 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 138

P4 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 114

P5 – Sam Lochoff (Suzuki) 83



Josh Herrin’s (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC #2): “It’s a great weekend here at Laguna!”, Herrin enthused. “We got the double, right in front of the big boss and the new Medallia sponsors, and that makes four race wins in a row. I’m just having so much fun on my Panigale V2 and this thing is incredible to ride, I’m happy to do some victory wheelies on it for all the fans that turned up. I’m not going to stop now. It’s time to keep pushing on for the title!”

