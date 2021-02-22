Riders came out swinging at Monster Energy AMA Supercross doubleheader in Orlando

Both Stewart and Plessinger struggled early on the hard-packed track but the team made some changes to improve their results for the heat race. Plessinger got off to a good start and finished third, while his teammate from Haines City, Florida, worked his way from 10th to fifth. In the Main Event, Stewart got the better start and quickly moved into the top-five. After a few big moments in the challenging conditions, he focused on keeping it on two wheels and ended the night seventh. Back in 14th, Plessinger put his head down and tried to pull off a repeat performance of Orlando 1’s charge through the pack to sixth but had to settle for ninth.

Ferrandis came out swinging straight away and topped the timesheets in the first practice session, ultimately qualifying third. Unfortunately, it was another tough night at the Camping World Stadium for the Frenchman, which started with an eighth-place finish in his heat. He got a decent launch from his less than ideal gate pick and started to work his way forward to seventh, but hit a tough block four laps into the race and had to pull into the mechanics’ area. The team got him back in the race, but he found himself rejoining at the end of the field just in front of the leaders. Undeterred, Ferrandis put his head down and set a blistering pace, pulling away from the frontrunners and finishing just outside the top 10 in 11th.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team gets a weekend off before Round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 6.