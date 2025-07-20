Roberts and Rueda win the very fast Moto2 and Moto3 races at Brno

· In the Grand Prix of Czechia, Joe Roberts (Kalex) returned to victory in Moto2™. The American rider won from second on the grid after a good battle with poleman Barry Baltus (Kalex), second at the finish line. Third place for Manuel Gonzalez, again on Kalex. All the riders in the race used rear development soft E0125 tyres, while at the front the most popular solution was the standard soft SC1. Baltus was the rider who ranked best among those who opted for the medium SC2 compound at the front, which, in addition to him, was also chosen by Filip Salač, Aron Canet and Albert Arenas. · Starting from the second spot, José Antonio Rueda (KTM) dominated the 16 laps of the Moto3™ race to take his seventh win of the season ahead of two other KTM riders, Máximo Quiles, second, and David Muñoz, third after a stunning comeback from last on the grid. The choice of tyres did not influence the race as practically all the riders chose to race with the medium SC2 compound both at the front and at the rear except for two Honda riders, Nicola Carraro and Taiyo Furusato, who mounted a soft SC1 at the front. · New lap race records. On lap ten, Joe Roberts (Kalex) also set the new fastest lap of the race for Moto2™ in 1′,59,468, improving by almost 2 seconds on that set by Alex Marquez in 2019 (2’01,463). In Moto3™, the winner José Antonio Rueda (KTM) set the new race best lap in 2’05.454 on lap twelve, an improvement of 2.6 seconds compared to the record set by Romano Fenati in 2014 (2’08.064). · Very fast races. The Moto2™ race finished in 36’03.441 for an average lap improvement of 3.7 seconds compared to the last race held here in 2020. In Moto3™, the riders lapped an average of 4 seconds per lap faster than in 2020. · Official tests for Moto2™ and Moto3™ at Brno. On Monday 21 July, the Moto2™ riders will take to the track at Brno for a day of testing, followed on Tuesday 23 July by the Moto3™ riders. Both days will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. with a break between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the compounds already used during the GP that has just ended, Pirelli will provide Moto2™ riders with a new front development solution while for Moto3™ there will be two front development tyres that can be tested. Record laps and lightning-fast races with very good tyre performance



“The balance of this weekend for us is very positive. At Brno we had never raced with Moto2™ and Moto3™; in addition, there was the unknown factor of the new asphalt. The latter has certainly improved the track conditions considerably, making it much faster than before and this was also seen today in the race – compared to 2020, when there was the last race here, the average lap times in the race have improved by 3.7 seconds in Moto2™ and 4 seconds in Moto3™. In addition to the new asphalt and the natural evolution of the bikes, I think is also to be attributed to the tyres that have adapted perfectly to the characteristics of this track. A note of merit for the E0125 development rear which, after Silverstone, Aragón and Assen, was also the most used by the riders here in Brno not only in the race but throughout the weekend. With the GP archived, on Monday and Tuesday we will be engaged on this circuit in the official tests that will involve Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders and teams. For the occasion, we have decided to focus our development work on the front tyres and Brno will be an excellent proving ground to test the new solutions as it is a demanding circuit, especially for the front tyres. In addition to the compounds already used over the weekend, for Moto2™ there will be a new development option while in Moto3™ there will be two new front tyres to test”.