Roberts and Rueda win the very fast Moto2 and Moto3 races at Brno

· In the Grand Prix of Czechia, Joe Roberts (Kalex) returned to victory in Moto2™. The American rider won from second on the grid after a good battle with poleman Barry Baltus (Kalex), second at the finish line. Third place for Manuel Gonzalez, again on Kalex. All the riders in the race used rear development soft E0125 tyres, while at the front the most popular solution was the standard soft SC1. Baltus was the rider who ranked best among those who opted for the medium SC2 compound at the front, which, in addition to him, was also chosen by Filip Salač, Aron Canet and Albert Arenas.
· Starting from the second spot, José Antonio Rueda (KTM) dominated the 16 laps of the Moto3™ race to take his seventh win of the season ahead of two other KTM riders, Máximo Quiles, second, and David Muñoz, third after a stunning comeback from last on the grid. The choice of tyres did not influence the race as practically all the riders chose to race with the medium SC2 compound both at the front and at the rear except for two Honda riders, Nicola Carraro and Taiyo Furusato, who mounted a soft SC1 at the front.
· New lap race records. On lap ten, Joe Roberts (Kalex) also set the new fastest lap of the race for Moto2™ in 1′,59,468, improving by almost 2 seconds on that set by Alex Marquez in 2019 (2’01,463). In Moto3™, the winner José Antonio Rueda (KTM) set the new race best lap in 2’05.454 on lap twelve, an improvement of 2.6 seconds compared to the record set by Romano Fenati in 2014 (2’08.064).
· Very fast races. The Moto2™ race finished in 36’03.441 for an average lap improvement of 3.7 seconds compared to the last race held here in 2020. In Moto3™, the riders lapped an average of 4 seconds per lap faster than in 2020.
· Official tests for Moto2™ and Moto3™ at Brno. On Monday 21 July, the Moto2™ riders will take to the track at Brno for a day of testing, followed on Tuesday 23 July by the Moto3™ riders. Both days will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. with a break between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the compounds already used during the GP that has just ended, Pirelli will provide Moto2™ riders with a new front development solution while for Moto3™ there will be two front development tyres that can be tested.
Posted on Sunday, July 20th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard