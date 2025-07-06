Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire impresses in fourth place at RedBud National

A podium result in Moto 1 and fourth overall was another sure sign of progression for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire in Round 6 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at RedBud, where 450MX teammate Malcolm Stewart scored a solid eighth-place on the 4th of July weekend.

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition and lining up with a USA-themed livery, Hampshire qualified in fifth position before racing to a convincing P3 finish after factoring up-front during the first race of the day at the famed Michigan venue.

Moto 2 saw the 29-year-old start in ninth, with a progressive climb through the field netting a sixth-place finish, which was enough for fourth overall. With his RedBud result, class newcomer Hampshire maintains sixth in the 450MX standings after six rounds.

commented Hampshire. “I felt good on the bike and I actually had a bit of that send it kind of vibe on the 450. First moto, I almost got the holeshot and ran up front for a while, which was a good feeling, and I felt pretty strong for the whole moto. Bad start in Moto 2, but I came through the pack fast, and overall it was a big learning day for me. Fourth overall – I’m a man of my word – and I said this is kind of where I would be at this point, and we’re getting there. The next goal is to hit an overall podium, which we’ll work towards next weekend at Millville.” “Awesome day at RedBud!”“I felt good on the bike and I actually had a bit of that send it kind of vibe on the 450. First moto, I almost got the holeshot and ran up front for a while, which was a good feeling, and I felt pretty strong for the whole moto. Bad start in Moto 2, but I came through the pack fast, and overall it was a big learning day for me. Fourth overall – I’m a man of my word – and I said this is kind of where I would be at this point, and we’re getting there. The next goal is to hit an overall podium, which we’ll work towards next weekend at Millville.”

For teammate Stewart onboard his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, an 11-10 moto scorecard earned the number 27 a welcome eighth overall for the round, which was a strong performance given the nature of the challenging RedBud conditions and depth of the premier class in 2025.

said Stewart. “I always love the energy here – the fans were unreal, as always. I gave it everything I had and came away with eighth overall. We’ll keep digging and head to Millville next… It’s time to face the Whoop Monster!” “RedBud was a blast!”“I always love the energy here – the fans were unreal, as always. I gave it everything I had and came away with eighth overall. We’ll keep digging and head to Millville next… It’s time to face the Whoop Monster!”

Next Race: July 12 – Spring Creek, Minnesota July 12 – Spring Creek, Minnesota

Results 450MX Class – RedBud National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

4. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

5. Chase Sexton (KTM)

7. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

8. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

12. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 290 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 239

3. Justin Cooper, 221

5. Aaron Plessinger, 204

6. RJ Hampshire, 185

11. Malcolm Stewart, 105

17. Justin Barcia, 52

21. Chase Sexton, 35