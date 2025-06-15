Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire races to eighth overall at High Point

The skies opened up during Moto 2 of 450MX this afternoon, with premier class newcomer Hampshire posting a measured ride amongst touch, rain-affected conditions to finish in eighth position. That ride also placed him eighth overall for the weekend, and his consistent Mt. Morris performance sees him hold sixth in the championship.

“All in all, it was a really solid weekend,”“Came out with another P6 in Moto 1 and felt like I rode well, then the skies opened in Moto 2, and it became all about survival. Another weekend in the six-to-eight range, so we’ll make use of the weekend off and go to work, get stronger, and aim for that top-five at Southwick.”

High Point presented an unfortunate day for teammate Stewart, who was running in 10th place onboard his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition during the opening Moto, before a fall ultimately spelt the end for both his race and the remainder of the day. He received medical attention to a cut on his chin, which ruled him out for Moto 2.

“It was unfortunate for Malcolm to finish the weekend early, but we will look forward to the weekend off and then come out swinging after the break,” commented Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager Nathan Ramsey. “He took a handlebar to the chin, but he is super-tough, and we know he will bounce back quickly. I truly believe in Malcolm, it is just a matter of putting it together during the motos and making them count. Aside from that, it was another consistent weekend from RJ, who has been really impressive since stepping up to 450MX outdoors.”