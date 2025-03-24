Ryder LeBlond charges to U.S. Hard Enduro victory at the Grinding Stone

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond claimed a breakout overall victory during Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Grinding Stone in Page, Arizona, this weekend, as Korie Steede and Craig DeLong were in the mix in the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series.

U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3

Equipped with the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond was up-front throughout the entirety of the race weekend, picking up two second-place finishes during the opening qualifying encounters, before performing when it mattered most with victory in the Main Event.

As a result of his timely Grinding Strone Hard Enduro win, LeBlond is now firmly in contention for the U.S. Hard Enduro Pro Class title after the opening three rounds.

commented LeBlond. “I had a big one in the straight rhythm on Saturday, but fought through the pain today and we got the win. The bike was feeling good, it’s nice to get a win and get the momentum rolling. It feels like it has taken five years to get to this point, so I’m stoked to manage the race as I did and pick up a win.” “Got the win here in Grinding Stone!”“I had a big one in the straight rhythm on Saturday, but fought through the pain today and we got the win. The bike was feeling good, it’s nice to get a win and get the momentum rolling. It feels like it has taken five years to get to this point, so I’m stoked to manage the race as I did and pick up a win.”

Pro Class Results

1. Ryder LeBlond (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

2. Will Riordan (Sherco)

3. Cody Webb (Yamaha)

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Steede and DeLong raced to consistent finishes following Round 4 of the 2025 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at the Olde Mill Farm in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

The Pro Women Class saw Steede race to a comfortable victory on Saturday riding her Husqvarna FC 250, before a fall while running strongly on Sunday resulted in a second-place finish overall for the weekend.

Steede recalled. “I managed to overcome a crash to finish on the podium, which we are still satisfied with at the end of the weekend.” “Saturday went well and we had good momentum after that, but unfortunately today was tougher,”“I managed to overcome a crash to finish on the podium, which we are still satisfied with at the end of the weekend.”

Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350 in the Pro 1 class, DeLong claimed a pair of fourth-place results across the two days of competition, which gave him fourth in class for the event.

recalled DeLong. “I need to find more speed to run at the front… there’s not much more to it than that. Big thanks to all of the team for their continued help.” “It was a less than ideal weekend at the Sprint Enduro, but we are working hard,”“I need to find more speed to run at the front… there’s not much more to it than that. Big thanks to all of the team for their continued help.”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)

2. Liam Draper (Yamaha)

3. Cody Barnes (Honda)

4. Craig DeLong (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Pro Women Class Results

1. Tayla Jones (Honda)

2. Korie Steede (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

3. Rachel Gutish (Sherco)

