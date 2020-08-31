SBS introduce indestructible mechanical bonding brake pads for motorcyclists

Leading motorcycle brake pad manufacturer, SBS Friction, now introduces an upgrade of their RSI compound with an indestructible mechanical bonding

The upgraded RSI compound has been tested for several years and is developed with professional MX-GP rider Shaun Simpson: “Braking is also quite an important part of riding. I like to be in touch with the brakes and I ride a bit on the rear brakes, so it puts a lot of pressure into the system and the heat is just unbelievable. SBS has managed to handle this perfectly and I feel great on track using the upgraded RSI.”

The RSI product range is a performance upgrade choice of MX-GP World Championship, MX-GP and MX2 teams and riders. It is a sintered compound formulated for high thermal stability, powerful and predictable fade-free performance

CSO Christel Munk Pedersen, SBS explains: “The upgraded SBS off-road compound is dedicated to riders who ride professionally or in dry conditions” and she continues “This upgrade is part of our commitment to going100% NRS Safe in our whole product program. The NUCAP Retention System (NRS) is the most advanced mechanical attachment technology with a zero-failure rate – just where we want to be”.

NUCAP CEO Montu Khokhar comments: “The braking environment demands components that are capable of standing up to its violent vibration as well as incredible heating and cooling fluctuations. NRS Safe attachment is a mechanism that does not fail.”

The SBS Off-Road program also includes the SI compound for hobby use and the PSI for ATV/UTVs.