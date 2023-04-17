Second edition battle of the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale

WorldSBK Aragon Round to Host 2023 Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale

The second edition of the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale, which sees the top riders from the national R7 Cups and Challenges across Europe battle it out for glory, will take place alongside Round 10 of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Motorland Aragon, Spain from 21-23 September 2023.

After the success of the inaugural edition in 2022, which saw Michael Girotti crowned the winner in Barcelona, the R7 European SuperFinale returns for 2023 with the ultimate prize on offer a brand-new Yamaha R7 bike. The R7 is the latest in the R-series range of bikes that have been thrilling riders for over 20 years, providing the perfect balance of sports performance and everyday fun.

The SuperFinale will be an integral part of the WorldSBK Championship at the Motorland Aragon circuit, where the competitors will experience what it is like to compete on the world stage alongside some of the biggest names in the sport, including Yamaha’s 2021 Superbike World Champion, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.

After setting up in the special SuperFinale Village inside the paddock on Thursday, the riders will receive a guided tour of the Spanish circuit by bLU cRU Rider Coach Lorenzo Alfonsi at the same time as the WorldSBK riders.

On Friday, the protagonists will have a 30-minute Free Practice session to get acquainted with the technically demanding 5.077km Motorland Aragon circuit before heading into qualifying in the afternoon, which will see the riders fight for grid positions. Two races will take place on Saturday, with 50 points up for grabs in total to decide the overall winner.

The competitors will also meet Yamaha’s WorldSBK riders, including Razgatlıoğlu, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Dominque Aegerter, Lorenzo Baldassarri and Bradley Ray and go behind the scenes by visiting the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK pit boxes.

All races will be broadcast live on the big screens around the WorldSBK paddock, with video highlights on the Yamaha Racing YouTube channel. Coverage will also be included on the Yamaha Racing social media channels and website.

Paolo Pavesio: Marketing and Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe

“The Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale is unique in that it brings together the best riders from the various R7 Cups and Challenges around Europe and allows them to showcase their talents on the world stage, alongside some of the biggest stars of the sport. The R7 has proved a popular Supersport platform, with an increasing number of riders signing up to race the bike at national level this season, all competing for one of only 30 places on the R7 European SuperFinale grid at Motorland Aragon. Last year the racing was close and exciting, with Italian Michael Girotti emerging as the eventual winner, but we’re expecting the level to be even higher this time around. Win or lose, every single one of the riders on the grid will enjoy a weekend that they will remember for many years to come.”