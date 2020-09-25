Several teams are in the hunt for victory at 12 Hours of Estoril EWC final

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 24.

SERT: Suzuki GSX-R1000 – 5th

Championship leaders Suzuki Endurance Racing Team at the Estoril Circuit in Portugal for the opening practice and qualifying sessions ahead of this weekend’s 12 Hours of Estoril EWC final round of the 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship.

Today, SERT riders Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon spent time trying new settings aboard their GSX-R1000 in preparation for tomorrow’s final qualifying and Saturday’s finale.

The 15-time EWC Champions set a solid fifth position overall on combined times: Masson put in a 1:40.564 lap-time on the 4.182km circuit, with Black improving to 1:40.343 on his stint, but it was team newcomer Xavier Simeon who set the best time with a 1:39.521.

SERT leads the revised four-round series by 40 points, but several teams are in the hunt for victory.