Silk Way Rally 2021 most popular rallies on the calendar

With a little under three weeks having passed since the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team enjoyed a highly successful start to the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, the squad returns to action this Friday at the Silk Way Rally, round two of the world series. Brimming with confidence, Ross Branch, Adrien Van Beveren, and Andrew Short are all looking forward to the 10-day event and are motivated to continue with their positive early season form.

The Silk Way Rally is one of the most popular rallies on the calendar. With forests, sand, gravel, and mountains to contend with, the event presents all competitors with a truly diverse mix of terrain. Following the traditional opening ceremony on July 1 in Russia, all riders will then embark on successfully completing 10 timed special stages against the clock before reaching the finish line in Mongolia on July 11.

Competing at the Silk Way Rally for the very first time, Ross Branch lines up looking for more success following his impressive victory at round one of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, Rally Kazakhstan. Excited for 10 consecutive days of racing, Ross will be focusing on delivering consistent stage results throughout the rally to secure another strong finish aboard his Yamaha WR450F Rally.

Arriving in Russia following his confidence-boosting third-place overall result at Rally Kazakhstan, Adrien Van Beveren is fully focused on delivering a solid performance at the Silk Way Rally. With a third-place finish at the 2019 edition, the Frenchman takes to the start line with valuable experience of the event and well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Another rider that impressed at the 2019 Silk Way Rally is the final member of the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team, Andrew Short. Finishing as runner-up two years ago, Short is excited to take on the 10-day rally with the American favouring the varied terrain that the rally offers. Looking to build upon his fifth-place finish at round one of the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, Andrew is well-placed to step onto the podium once again when the rally reaches its conclusion on July 11.

Ross Branch – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“I’m super excited for the Silk Way Rally. I’ve never raced it before but from what I’ve seen it looks amazing. The atmosphere within the team is really positive at the moment and the results that myself, Adrien, and Andrew delivered in Kazakhstan gave everyone a real boost. We’re using these world championship races to build up for the Dakar but at the end of the day, I’m a racer and I’ll be giving it my best shot, just like I did in Kazakhstan. It’s great that we’re racing again just a few weeks after round one so there’s a lot of momentum coming into this race. I just need to minimise my mistakes, be consistent, and then by the end we should be in a great position for another decent result.”

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“I have fond memories of the Silk Way Rally as I finished in third place here in 2019, so coming into this year’s race I feel really confident. It’s a big event with incredible landscapes and for this year there is a new route, so I can’t wait to get started. Since Rally Kazakhstan everything has been really positive with the team and my preparations have gone really well, so I’m confident for another good result. I just need to keep focused, keep my feet on the ground and take it day-by-day. It’s a long race, 10 days, and it will be tough. Consistency will be really important and I’ll be giving my best on every stage.”

Andrew Short – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“I’m really looking forward to the Silk Way Rally. I’ve done well there in the past, finishing second in 2019, so that gives me some confidence coming into this race. The Gobi Desert was amazing the last time that we were here, and I can’t wait to get back out there. There is a different route for this year so that will be new for everyone, but I’m sure we’ll see some diverse terrains like we did two years ago, and it’ll be a fun route. I’m looking forward to racing again and building on from what we started a few weeks ago in Kazakhstan.”

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“The team is really looking forward to the Silk Way Rally as we continue to work hard following the success we had at Rally Kazakhstan and keep building towards the Dakar next year. All three riders are excited to be back racing so soon after Rally Kazakhstan and it’s great for them to maintain some momentum and race again in a competitive environment. They all performed really well in Kazakhstan, with Ross winning, Adrien third, and Andrew not far behind in fifth. I’m confident that they will continue at the same level at the Silk Way Rally and they’re all really motivated to perform.”