Sim Racing: Crashes Collisions and Overturns in Race 5 of ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Munich. The fifth race of the season in the ‘ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge’ was a home race for BMW i Andretti Motorsport and Maximilian Günther (GER), as it took place on the virtual airfield circuit at Berlin-Tempelhof (GER). Günther finished seventh to score points in the drivers’ standings in which he now lies third. Alexander Sims (GBR) finished the race in 15th place. In the Challenge Grid race, Team Redline driver Kevin Siggy (SLO) recorded his second win of this season in the BMW iFE.20 to extend his lead in the overall standings.

In the race for Formula E drivers, Günther was in fourth place when a feisty battle led to a collision with Pascal Wehrlein (GER, Mahindra). Günther was pushed into the wall and spun his car. He fell back to eighth place before recovering to cross the line in seventh place. He now has 71 points in the drivers’ standings, eleven behind leader Wehrlein. Sims worked his way up from 22nd on the grid to complete the race in 15th position. Victory went to Oliver Rowland (GBR, Nissan).

In the Challenge Grid race, Siggy celebrated a dominant victory from pole position and extended his lead in the drivers’ standings. He now has a total of 102 points. The second driver for BMW i Andretti Motorsport this time was the well-known sim racer Cem Bolukbasi (TUR). He secured 15th place.

Reactions to Round 5:

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20, race result: 7th place, overall standings: 71 points): “After qualifying and the start here, I was actually in a good position to reach the podium, but in my opinion it was an overly harsh action that cost me the race. My car nearly overturned after the collision with Pascal Wehrlein and it was severely damaged. Finishing seventh and scoring some championship points was the best I could do in that situation. It was damage limitation.”

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20, race result: 15th place, overall standings: 1 point): “It was nice to drive in Berlin this time. I felt more at home here than on other circuits and I had a lot of fun. Unfortunately, my speed is still not that good but my driving was more consistent this time and I improved by a few places. Just like in Hong Kong recently, I struggled again with some of the settings on my simulator. That is another consequence of my lack of experience but I think I’ll have it under control for the next race.“