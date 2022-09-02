Smashes Lap Record at Bol d’Or Final Round

YART Yamaha Smashes Lap Record to Top Official Bol d’Or Pre-Test

The Yamalube YART Yamaha Official EWC Team head into the final round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, the historic Bol d’Or, confident of being able to fight for victory after ending the two-day test at Circuit Paul Ricard on top of the combined timesheets with a record-breaking time.

The 85th edition of the Bol d’Or sees the legendary 24-hour endurance race mark the 100th anniversary of its first running in 1922 and represents a superb chance for the YART team to bounce back from two DNFs in the last two races to get their title ambitions back on track. Heading into the final round of the season, the Austrian squad are currently third in the overall standings, 34 points behind the leaders. Due to the unique way the EWC awards x1.5 points at the season’s final round, there are 96.5 up for grabs in France, and with all five EWC trophies on the line, everything is still to play for.

The team took advantage of two days of testing at the 5.673km Le Castellet circuit to find a good setup with the YART Yamaha #7 R1. Niccolò Canepa, Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and reserve rider Robin Mulhauser were all on hand as the team focused on longer runs to work on race pace and allow them to understand the different Bridgestone tyre compounds and when best to use them.

The two days of testing were split into two sessions per day, with the YART Yamaha team ending Tuesday in third overall with a 1m53.503s before smashing the EWC lap record by almost 0.5s after setting a 1m51.921s on Wednesday afternoon. This record-breaking pace was made even more remarkable by the fact it was set on a race tyre, and yet they were over a second faster than their best time from last year on a qualifying tyre. After ending the two days on top of the combined timesheets, YART’s target for the race is simple; win and score as many points as possible to give them the best chance of being crowned 2022 EWC champions.

The final round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, the Bol d’Or, takes place between the 15th-18th of September at Circuit Paul Ricard, France.

Karel Hanika

Yamalube YART Yamaha Official EWC Team

“We have had another amazing test here in France. We focused mainly on long runs and working out which tyre compounds worked best, which is not easy on this track with the long straight. On Wednesday, we made a big step forward, we still have some work to do on the suspension setup, but we still have time to fix this. Electronic-wise, the bike is working great, and all the guys did a great job. We managed a good long run, and yet we were fast for one lap too. We are looking forward to the race, and we have one goal in mind, victory!”

Niccolò Canepa

Yamalube YART Yamaha Official EWC Team

“It was a really good test. I was only riding for the first day, but we immediately found a good feeling with the YART R1. All of us were doing very fast lap times, but we had some ideas on how to improve on Wednesday. We spoke to each other overnight to devise a bit of a plan for the second day. Looking at the new lap record, I am thrilled to see how much Marvin and Karel managed to improve; plus, they said they had made another step with the bike, which is great. I am excited about the race; the Bol d’Or is always tricky due to the long straight. Not many bikes make it to the finish, so our goal is to try and win the race and, of course, the championship!”

Marvin Fritz

Yamalube YART Yamaha Official EWC Team

“We had a great two-day test. We had some small issues yesterday with chatter and other things on Tuesday, but we made a big step forward on Wednesday to improve the bike, especially with the geometry and suspension. The Bridgestone tyres worked superbly, which you can tell by the fact that we set the new lap record on a race, not a qualifying tyre, which is impressive. We feel we have found a perfect setup and feel positive. We have some more work to do in the workshop, but our only goal for the Bol d’Or is to win, and the whole team is working 100& for this and I can’t wait!”