First race as a dad for Ducati at Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

The Aruba.it Racing team returns to MotoGP with Michele Pirro aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP in the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

For the third time in the 2022 season, the livery of the Ducati Panigale V4 R machines ridden by Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi in the World Superbike Championship will be lined up again on the starting grid of a MotoGP Grand Prix with Michele Pirro aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP.

After the Gran Premio d’Italia (Mugello) and the Gran Premi de Catalunya (Barcelona, Spain), the Aruba.it Racing team will be present in the MotoGP paddock at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where the first free practice of the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini will be staged on Friday from 9.55 am.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing)

“I am happy to be back racing in MotoGP after the experience of Mugello and Barcelona. However, I hope to have higher chances to fight for the Top 10 or at least close in the points zone. We tested in Misano and the feelings with the Ducati Desmosedici GP were very good. I want to do well also because, of course, this is my home GP. I am very happy to wear the colors of Aruba.it Racing again and for that, I would like to thank Stefano Cecconi and the whole team. I can’t wait to get on the track on Friday: it will also be my first race as a dad and I will try my best to prove that even as a dad you can go fast.”