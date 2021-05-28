Start of the 450MX 2021 Pro Motocross season

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team is ready to battle for top honors at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season opener this Saturday, May 29, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Building on a great debut in the premier class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the team looks to continue its strong progress in the outdoor season. Christian Craig moves over to 450 team, joining Aaron Plessinger and rookie Dylan Ferrandis for a three-pronged threat for the 450MX crown.
Craig has had a great start to his first year with the team and was a strong championship contender in the 250SX East title chase. The Californian also showed strength last year during the outdoor season finishing sixth in the standings and earning his best overall 450MX result with a fourth-place finish at the 2020 finale at Fox Raceway. Craig is looking to pick up where he left off in his home state aboard the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing YZ450F.
Plessinger is eager to get his Pro Motocross campaign started, especially after a career-best 450SX season finishing in the top five of the championship. With his GNCC roots, the Ohio native feels quite at home outdoors, but unfortunately, injuries have sidelined him the past two seasons. Plessinger heads into the season opener at Fox Raceway with a lot of confidence and is looking to build on his progress and repeat his 2018 250MX championship form with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team.
Ferrandis is also looking to keep his momentum rolling into the Pro Motocross season. The Frenchman turned heads straight away in his 450 debut in Supercross. He finished second at Round 2 in Houston and had some great rides to end the year seventh in the standings and earn AMA Rookie of the Year honors. With back-to-back 250SX West titles and the 2020 250MX Championship already on his resume, Ferrandis is looking to add more accolades.
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager Jeremy Coker
“I am looking forward to the start of the Pro Motocross season, as it is our first go at it as a 450 team. All three of my guys are riding very well and their speed is incredible at the moment. The bikes and the team are working great and I can’t wait to see where we stack up against the competition this Saturday.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“I’m so pumped to be back racing this weekend at Fox Raceway! After breaking my fibula in Salt Lake, then hurrying up to get surgery and doing everything that I could to get back out there; it feels so good to be where I’m at. I’m excited to spend the Summer on the 450 and getting some good results for the team!”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Dylan Ferrandis
“I’m feeling really excited coming into Pala. I’ve been riding outdoors for the last month and I’ve been feeling great and my bike has been unreal! I’ve been getting my motos in. I know I can battle with those guys and I’m ready to do it. I’m looking to get my first 450 outdoor podium and a win. I know I can run up there, it’s just time for me to do it. The work’s done, I’m ready to have fun.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Christian Craig
“It’s good to be back racing! We’ve had a good off-season and have made some really good improvements on the bike. I’m looking for a good result this weekend at Pala, which is a hometown race.”