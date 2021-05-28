Start of the 450MX 2021 Pro Motocross season

Craig has had a great start to his first year with the team and was a strong championship contender in the 250SX East title chase. The Californian also showed strength last year during the outdoor season finishing sixth in the standings and earning his best overall 450MX result with a fourth-place finish at the 2020 finale at Fox Raceway. Craig is looking to pick up where he left off in his home state aboard the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing YZ450F.

Plessinger is eager to get his Pro Motocross campaign started, especially after a career-best 450SX season finishing in the top five of the championship. With his GNCC roots, the Ohio native feels quite at home outdoors, but unfortunately, injuries have sidelined him the past two seasons. Plessinger heads into the season opener at Fox Raceway with a lot of confidence and is looking to build on his progress and repeat his 2018 250MX championship form with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team.

Ferrandis is also looking to keep his momentum rolling into the Pro Motocross season. The Frenchman turned heads straight away in his 450 debut in Supercross. He finished second at Round 2 in Houston and had some great rides to end the year seventh in the standings and earn AMA Rookie of the Year honors. With back-to-back 250SX West titles and the 2020 250MX Championship already on his resume, Ferrandis is looking to add more accolades.