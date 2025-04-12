Stefano Manzi Continues 100% Podium Record for Yamaha R9

Manzi Continues 100% Podium Record for Yamaha R9 with Second in Assen Race 1

Stefano Manzi continued his and the Yamaha R9’s 100% podium record in 2025 with second place in Race 1 at the TT Circuit Assen in front of the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing team’s home crowd.

Polesitter Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) took the holeshot but Manzi was strong from the start moving into second in the opening turns. As battle looked to ensue between the Yamaha duo, the red flag came out on lap two.

On the restart over 12 laps, Öncü made another strong launch and looked to make an early getaway but the 21-year-old was unable to maintain his lead as he was caught and passed by eventual winner Bo Bensneyder. With his rival pulling a gap at the front, Öncü then had to contend with Manzi with the duo scrapping it out in the final laps for the runner-up spot.

A statement move from Manzi at the iconic Geert Timmer chicane was enough to secure second place, his fourth consecutive runner-up finish continuing a streak that has seen him cross the line second or higher in the last ten races. The result sees Manzi now ten points clear atop of the championship standings.

Öncü maintained third position to take his second podium of the season and move into third in the championship.

2024 WorldSSP300 champion Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) continues his strong rookie campaign, making his first appearance in the top ten with an impressive eighth place finish, ahead of the experienced Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha).

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GMT94 Yamaha) crossed the 16th with rookie Yuki Okamoto 17th on the second Pata Yamaha Ten Kate R9.

Having set the fastest lap of the race, Manzi will start Race 2, which gets underway at 15:20 local time on Sunday, from pole position. Öncü will start fifth with Mahendra lining up with his best starting position of the year in ninth.

FULL RACE 1 RESULTS

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) – Race 1: 2nd, Championship: 1st

“I am quite happy about the podium streak, but not the second-place streak as I’ve only won one race this year! We need to work a bit more, but the project is new so it is not a bad start to the season. It was a tough race, the battle with Can was hard – every lap I knew he was going to come in the last turn but on the last lap it was my turn! For tomorrow, I’d like to make a step forward but we need to see what happens with the weather. Hopefully we can have another dry race and make a step forward as I want to be back on the top step!”