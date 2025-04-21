Strong Stage 5 Performance from the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team at the Carta Rallye

The Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team, in partnership with Riders for Health (powered by Two Wheels for Life), continued their charge during a challenging fifth stage at the Carta Rallye in Morocco, with a still sick Alessandro Botturi showing incredible levels of determination to battle through his fever and secure third, while Gautier Paulin impressed once again on his rally raid debut to finish in fourth.

Stage 5 saw the bivouac move after two loop stages, with competitors starting in M’Hamid before facing a 290 km special with 13 km of liaisons. Riders left the dunes of Erg Chigaga behind as they headed north, traversing riverbeds, mountain paths, and rocky trails before returning to the soft sand and dunes as they approached the bivouac in Merzouga.

Botturi continues to show exceptional levels of fortitude as he battles through a fever in an effort to make back the 75 minutes he lost due to penalties on Stage 2. The experienced Italian produced a superb ride, fighting through the pain barrier to finish in third with a time of three hours, 19 minutes, and 44 seconds. It was his third podium of the rally, meaning he has now clawed his way back to fourth overall after finding himself down in 28th after the second stage.

It was another impressive stage for Paulin on his rally raid debut. The legendary motocross rider is learning at a rapid pace and showcasing his potential and that of the Ténéré 700 Rally, which is also making its racing debut. Even a couple of double notes in the roadbook did not knock him off his stride, and he completed the stage in three hours, 22 minutes, and 37 seconds, to secure fourth and finish less than three minutes behind his teammate. He remains third in the general classification, and with two stages left to go, is agonisingly close to securing a dream podium in his maiden rally raid.

There were strong performances from the Ténéré Spirit Experience (TSE) riders once more, with Bertrand Gavard and Nicolas Charlier finishing in eighth and ninth, respectively. However, it was a tougher stage for the breakout TSE star of the rally, Kevin Gallas, who lost over an hour due to a navigational error and could only finish the stage in 19th, but still managed to ensure Yamaha completed a lockout of the top five spots in the “Over 450cc” class. Despite this setback, Gallas remains in sixth overall, with Gavard (9th) and Charlier (10th), meaning there are five Ténérés in the top ten of the general classification.

Joining the TSE Raid customers, who get to experience the enjoyment of rally immersed within the official team without the pressure of riding against the clock, for the last two days is none other than Mr. Dakar himself, Stéphane Peterhansel. The 14x Dakar winner will ride with the TSE customers to give them an unforgettable experience, and will also bring his expertise and knowledge to help the team’s efforts.

Stage 6, the penultimate day of the rally, is another loop, with competitors starting and ending the day at the bivouac in Merzouga. The 318 km special involves several different terrains, including fast tracks, dried riverbeds, mountain trails and more of the infamous Saharan dunes, meaning it should prove a real test for all riders.

Alessandro Botturi – P4 Overall – 16h55m13s

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“It was another demanding stage, with tricky navigation, but it was a good day. You had to stay focused, as the route was very challenging, but I enjoyed it. While I am still not at 100%, I am starting to feel a little better every day, and the bike has been amazing, especially when you consider it is making its racing debut. It was another impressive stage from Gautier, and we are working well as a team. There are only two more stages to go, so we will keep pushing to our maximum to secure the best result possible.”

Gautier Paulin – P3 Overall – 16h02m32s

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“Stage 5 was a lot of fun! I was happy with my navigation, except for one small mistake due to a double note after the refuelling that cost me five minutes. Once we completed the second refuelling, I could push hard, although another double note in the roadbook almost caught me out. The Ténéré 700 Rally keeps on impressing me; it just takes everything in its stride, which is amazing when you consider the harshness of the terrain. I must admit, I am enjoying this whole experience. I am always learning, and spending time with the TSE riders and customers has been really fun. We have just two stages to go until the finish, and I am feeling good, so let’s keep pushing!”

Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“It was a challenging stage today, but I am very happy with how it went. The navigation was tricky. There were a few double notes that caught out a lot of riders, but I was very impressed by how Gautier managed these, considering it is his first ever rally raid. The average speed on today’s stage was much faster, and the guys could really attack it with the Ténéré 700 Rally, which is already proving its racing pedigree. Alessandro has been incredible. To fight through his illness, after only arriving a couple of hours before the first stage after competing in another event, has just illustrated why he has a reputation for never giving up. He is starting to get better day by day, and you are seeing that in his results, so we just need to keep pushing for two more stages. I am thrilled to welcome Stéphane to ride with the TSE customers for the last two days; it is very special for the whole team to have him with us. The atmosphere in the team, with all the riders, has been incredible, and we are gathering lots of data on the new bike, so I am delighted with how things are going so far. Bring on Stage 6!”