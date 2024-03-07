Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Teams Poised for Success at MXGP Season Opener in Argentina

Prepped and primed after a productive off-season, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are geared up for a powerful start to their 2024 MXGP and MX2 title campaigns. Both teams have arrived in South America, ready to capitalize on their off-season efforts at the first round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship in Villa la Angostura, Argentina, this weekend.

The MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina marks the first of 20 rounds comprising the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. The event will take place at the Patagonia Race Track, a popular venue that has hosted seven MXGP rounds since its introduction in 2015.

In the premier class, former MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux headlines Yamaha’s assault. Renaux is no stranger to success at the Patagonia Race Track, having clinched his maiden MXGP race win and a podium finish at the venue during his rookie campaign in 2022. After a solid off-season, the gritty Frenchman is looking forward to a fresh start and a new opportunity to go for gold. While he aims for the podium, his ultimate goal is to assess his performance and secure valuable points.

Joining Renaux on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is one of the most exciting rookies on the grid in 2024, Jago Geerts. With an illustrious career in MX2, boasting 55 podium finishes and 24 Grand Prix wins, Geerts brings an abundance of skill and potential to the premier class. In 2023, the Belgian sensation dominated the MX2 Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina and arrives in good spirits as he looks forward to his first season aboard the YZ450FM.

Also anticipating a new chapter, Calvin Vlaanderen is excited to make his debut as a factory rider. Despite encountering a minor setback along the way, Vlaanderen has enjoyed a mostly positive off-season in which he has made solid progress with the new team and bike. While the Patagonia Race Track in Argentina may not be his preferred track due to its high-speed nature, he still enjoys the challenge it presents. With a sense of optimism and confidence, the #10 is eager to gauge his performance and hopes to get his works YZ450FM off to a strong start.

Lining up in 2024 on a mission to extend Yamaha’s four-year win streak in the MX2 Manufacturer’s World Championship, reigning World Champions Yamaha and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team are poised for individual and Manufacturer’s title success.

Reunited with the same winning team structure that led them to European Championship glory, Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga, and Andrea Bonacorsi arrive in Argentina with high hopes.

Benistant, a clear title contender with 13 Grand Prix podiums, is determined to unleash his full potential. Bolstered by his phenomenal winter preparation and a podium finish in Argentina in 2023, the #198 is brimming with confidence and ready to vie for victory.

Emerging from a challenging off-season marked by injury, Elzinga enters his second MX2 season poised to reclaim full fitness. Encouraged by his strong debut at the venue last year, the #44 remains positive about securing a favorable result at the season opener this weekend.

Making the trip south of the equator for the first time in his career, Bonacorsi, hopes to put his intense winter preparation to the test. Like Benistant, Bonacorsi has won both prestigious European Championship titles in EMX125 and EMX250 on his way up the racing ladder to MX2.

As the reigning European EMX250 Champion, Bonacorsi earned his place on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team for his first full season as a Grand Prix racer. Having put in the work throughout the winter, both in terms of physical fitness and bike set-up, the talented Italian is excited for the new challenge and hopes to showcase his full potential throughout the season.

The first opportunity for the riders to hit the track will be on Saturday (9th March), starting with MX2 Free Practice at 10:45 followed by MXGP Free Practice at 11:15. Gates will drop for the points-paying Qualifying Races at 15:25 (MX2) and 16:10 (MXGP). All timings are local (GMT – 3).

Maxime Renaux

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Rider

“I’ve had a really good winter, we have some good training sessions, so I feel like I am in good shape to start the season. I really like Argentina. The place is beautiful and so is the track. I would say it’s one of the nicest tracks on the calendar, it’s super-fast with big jumps, so it’s really enjoyable. I’ve had some nice memories in Argentina. I finished second, tied on points in my rookie season on the 450 and won my first 450 moto there too. It’s a track that suits me well, and I like it. The plan of attack for this weekend will be to take measure on where we are at and score good points. A podium would be nice, so we will try to go for it.”

Jago Geerts

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Rider

“My off season went quite well. I’m feeling good on the bike. I also made some steps physically, so I feel I’m ready to start the season. I have always enjoyed the track in Argentina, and I think it will suit the 450. I’m looking forward to it. The goal is just to enjoy the weekend and reach the best result that I can.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Rider

“Finally, we get to go racing again. It feels like it has been a long off-season. My winter has gone pretty well. I had a small hiccup along the way, which cost me a couple of weeks, but for the rest, I am gelling well with the team and the bike. We’ve definitely made progress each and every week to get me more comfortable. I’m heading into Argentina with a good feeling. I like the track, although it’s not my favourite because it is very high speed, but I still enjoy it, so, I’m looking forward to getting started and to seeing where I fit in in the pack. I know that if I am comfortable, I will be fast, and I am looking forward to just seeing where I am at.”

Thibault Benistant

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Rider

“My winter went really good. It has been the first winter I have had where I could spend a lot of time on the bike. The last three years I have had issues in the winter, so it was nice to be healthy this year. Argentina is a really nice track, with good speed and nice jumps. I led some laps there last year, and I really liked it, and finished on the podium even after a crash with some lapped riders. Going into round one this weekend, I would like to say I’m going for the win and of course I want to, but I also know the championship is really long, so, to be on the box would be a great start.”

Rick Elzinga

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Rider

“My off-season was not the best; I think the worst of my career. I spent most of it rehabilitating injuries and now I have only been on the bike for about three-weeks in total. But I’m looking forward to starting the year. Argentina is my favorite GP. The track and scenery are awesome, and I like the atmosphere there too! I had a great result last year, I finished fifth overall in my first overseas GP ever. Since I don’t have much bike time, I’ll be trying to race myself into fitness. No pressure, just pushing as hard as I can.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Rider

“The winter went smoothly. I’m really looking forward to racing this weekend! It’s the first time in Argentina for me. The track looks fun. It looks really fast, so it we will have a lot of speed. The plan is to put myself in a good position. So, good starts and I need to be consistent all year long.”