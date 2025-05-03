Superb win for Bulega who battles for 10 laps before breaking away

On the first Italian Saturday of the 2025 WorldSBK season, the Italian flag flies on the top step of the podium, with Nicolò Bulega triumphing aboard the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing—Ducati team.

Starting from Pole Position, Bulega was the protagonist of an intense duel with Razgatlioglu (BWM). After a spectacular series of overtakes and counter-overtakes, the Italian’s race pace became impregnable in the middle of the race, allowing him to pass under the chequered flag with a lead of over three seconds.

Alvaro Bautista starts from fourth on the grid and immediately takes third place. His pace is not good enough to fight for the victory, but it still allows him to create a massive gap over his pursuers.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“After the unlucky Sunday at Assen, I needed a win to regain my smile. And it was incredible to do it in front of this extraordinary crowd. I am even happier because to get this result at a track that is not easy for me gives us great confidence for the rest of the season”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“It was a good race that gives us satisfaction, especially after the technical problem we had to deal with yesterday. It’s clear that skipping practically the whole of Friday is not the best way to approach Race 1, but at the same time, as I said yesterday, I’m happy with the feeling I had with the bike. Tomorrow we will try to do even better”.