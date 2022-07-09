Supersport Championship leader on Californian sunshine roll

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 8, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) put the heat on his competitors at Laguna Seca for the fifth round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, taking P1 in both opening practice and the first qualifying sessions.



Under the glorious sunshine, Herrin celebrated the arrival of Medallia as a new team sponsor by completing 29 laps of the legendary 2.238-mile venue across both sessions, ending the day with the best time of 1:26.942, 0.110s up on Yamaha’s Rocco Landers, with Suzuki’s Tyler Scott 0.346s following.



Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:26.942

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 1:27.052

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:27.288

P4 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 1:27.524

P5 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:27.536



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – 2): “It was a good day,” Herrin said immediately after Q1. “We tried a tire in the qualifying session that we thought would be the race tire, but I wasn’t comfortable with it. Even so, we still managed to take P1 in the session, but I feel we would have been faster with a different compound, and I’m thrilled to take P1 today in front of the Medallia folks for their first time as a team sponsor.”



Herrin and his Panigale V2 will be on track tomorrow at 10:55 am PST for Qualifying 2, with Race One scheduled for 2:10 pm PST.