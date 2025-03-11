Talladega GNCC Craig DeLong storm to first podium of 2025 series

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong scored his first podium finish of the 2025 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series following a second-place result in the XC1 Open Pro Class at the Talladega GNCC, on a weekend where teammate Korie Steede extended her podium form in WXC with P2.

Inclement weather in the lead up to the race left riders and teams facing treacherous conditions, with slippery mud set to provide a sizable challenge. For DeLong, a good start onboard his Husqvarna FX 350 followed by consistent riding led to second position in class and valuable championship points as the checkered flag flew. He was also ranked third overall at Round 3.

DeLong commented. “I got a solid start and put myself in a strong position for a really good race. I was pretty much top-five most of the race, trying to stay smooth and consistent in the tough conditions, so I’m pumped to put my FX 350 on the podium and gain some valuable points after a difficult first couple of rounds.” “I finally had a good day and result in GNCC for this year!”“I got a solid start and put myself in a strong position for a really good race. I was pretty much top-five most of the race, trying to stay smooth and consistent in the tough conditions, so I’m pumped to put my FX 350 on the podium and gain some valuable points after a difficult first couple of rounds.”

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 250, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Steede continued her impressive run of podiums, earning her third-successive WXC podium of 2025, with a second-place result elevating her to P2 in the series standings. After finishing third in the opening two rounds, a runner-up result signified another step forward this weekend.

Steede recalled. “Overall, it was an awesome day. I was a bit sick entering this round, which made it tough, so I am excited to have a break and let my body recover and keep the momentum going. A big thank you to the whole team, our sponsors, and all those who help out.” “I was feeling really good on the bike today,”“Overall, it was an awesome day. I was a bit sick entering this round, which made it tough, so I am excited to have a break and let my body recover and keep the momentum going. A big thank you to the whole team, our sponsors, and all those who help out.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki

2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Michael Witkowski, Honda

4. Ben Kelley, KTM

7. Johnny Girroir, KTM

WXC Class Results

1. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Tayla Jones, Honda

4. Brandy Richards, KTM

Upcoming Offroad Races – March 2025

3/23: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4

3/23: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3

3/30: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 4

3/30: National Hare & Hound Series – Round 3