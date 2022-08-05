TEST ACCIDENT AT SUZUKA 8 HOURS SHUTS DOWN SUZUKI

August 5, 2022 Michael Le Pard News

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 5.

Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul’s Sylvain Guintoli will not participate in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance World Championship third round that take place this weekend.

After an injury during the Suzuka test earlier this week, Guintoli has flown back to the UK for treatment on his injured left arm.

Unfortunately Guintoli has sustained a hand injury and will not be able to race this weekend but prepare himself for the final round Bol d’Or 24 Hours in September.

Said Guintoli: “I am really gutted I can’t race this weekend. Returning to the Suzuka 8H after 2 years was a great challenge, but unfortunately it’s impossible for me to race. We are leading the World Championship and I was looking forward to try to win this fantastic race. I wish the Team and my Team mates all the best, I know there are very strong and I can’t wait to be back at the Bol d’Or for the next and final race of 2022.”

