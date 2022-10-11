Four-time World Champion Hugh Anderson inducted into MotoGP Legends

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 11.

Suzuki’s four-time World Champion Hugh Anderson is to be inducted into the prestigious ‘MotoGP Legends’ this weekend.

New Zealander Anderson (86) will receive the accolade at the Australian GP 18th round of the 2022 MotoGP™ series at Phillip Island becoming the first New Zealander to earn the honour.

He will be listed alongside such iconic riders as Giacomo Agostini, Mike Hailwood, John Surtees, Jim Redman, Barry Sheene, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, Kenny Roberts, Randy Mamola, Wayne Gardner, Casey Stoner, Nicky Hayden, Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Max Biaggi, to name a few.

Said Anderson: “My sole pleasure and reward in racing was just from the enjoyment of riding a motorcycle.

“The money and trophies turned up and I thought that was good, but it was the extreme pleasure of winning these races and being able to ride at the level required to beat the best in the world that I got the most satisfaction from. That’s where I got my kicks, because you were on the edge the whole time. I thought and schemed on how I could improve this or that and ride better and it all worked out pretty well.

“I’m certainly looking forward to my trip to Australia. I had been teetotal for a long time in my career, although in later years I did enjoy the odd drink, but it’s a nuisance now that I can’t drink alcohol. I can’t touch the stuff. It would have been nice to have a few beers,” he added.

In addition to his four world titles – winning two in 1963 and one each in 1964 and 1965 – Anderson was also a 19-time New Zealand Champion. He is also a two-time Isle of Man TT winner.

Growing up in Huntly, Anderson played rugby league for Huntly United, alongside fellow future motorcycle champion Ginger Molloy, and he first rode a motorcycle on his mother’s farm when he was aged nine.

At the age of 17 he rode in his first dirt bike event on a self-made machine.

He was soon winning races with the same determination that was later to take him to many international victories and, by 20 years of age, he was doing the same with road bikes on the tarmac.

He joined the Suzuki factory team in 1961, racing the factory’s 50cc and 125cc bikes and occasionally he competed in 250cc races for them too.

During his stint with the factory team, Anderson was double World Champion (50cc and 125cc) in 1963 and retained his 50cc world title the following year. In 1965, he was crowned 125cc World Champion.

Anderson was believed also to be instrumental in helping Polish-born German rider Ernst Degner win the 50cc world title for Suzuki in 1962. His last race for the Suzuki factory was at the 1966 Japanese Grand Prix at Fisco in October 1966, at the age of 30.

He switched back to racing off-road bikes and decided to take on the international motocross circuit in Europe riding CZ machines, finishing in the top four positions in more than 40 races. He continued at home in New Zealand and was a multi-time New Zealand motocross champion before retiring again in 1973, then aged 37.

A hard man to tie down, Anderson was soon again active on race tracks in the 1970s and 80s and, in 2008, Anderson set his fastest ever lap around the Pukekohe road race circuit, then aged 72.

In the 1994 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Anderson was appointed a Member of the order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to motorsport. In 1995 he was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame and in 2005 he was inducted into the Motorcycling New Zealand Hall of Fame.