The Ducati rider brings this year’s wins to nine Aegerter takes WorldSSP win

FOCUS ON SUPERPOLE WorldSBK (asphalt: 23°C / air: 19° C) First pole position in the FIM World Superbike Championship for Iker Lecuona who also gives Team HRC their first pole of the season, six years after the last one earned in 2016 with Michael Van Der Mark in Thailand. Behind the Spaniard were Kawasaki riders Alex Lowes, second, and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), third, whereas Italian Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) took the fourth spot on the grid. All the top four qualifying riders did their best times using the SCQ at the rear and the SC1 B0570 at the front which, in this round, can be used only for qualifying and the Superpole Race. Naturally, all the riders used the SCQ solution at the rear in qualifying. WorldSBK Superpole WorldSSP (asphalt: 20°C / air: 18° C) Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) took pole position with a record lap more than 1 second faster than his closest rivals. This gives the Swiss rider his fifth pole of the season and his ninth in WorldSSP. Second place went to Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), with Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) completing the front row. In Superpole, all the riders used the SCX compound at the rear. Dominique Aegerter WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 20°C / air: 18° C) Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) took the sixth pole position of his FIM Supersport 300 World Championship career, becoming the first rider in the history of the 300 World Championship to earn six poles. Early on in the session, the track was still slightly damp due to the overnight rainfall but it dried out quickly. The Dutchman took pole position on his final lap, snatching it from championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team). Completing the front row will be the pole man’s teammate, Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki). WorldSSP300 TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 1 WorldSBK (asphalt: 28°C / air: 22° C) Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) proves once again to be in grand form and the man to beat in the battle for the 2022 championship title. After starting from the fifth position on the grid, he managed to move into the race lead straight away, maintaining it all the way to the end and finishing first with an advantage of almost 9 seconds over Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), second, and Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), third and the best of the private team riders. This gives the Ducati riding Spaniard his ninth victory of the season and increases his lead in the overall championship standings over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) who only managed fifth place in the race ahead of pole man Iker Lecuona. As for the tyres used by the riders in this race, the 5 riders who finished first all used the SCX B0800 development tyre at the rear, which was also the option that garnered the most favour, with 20 riders out of 23 on the starting grid choosing it. Pole man Lecuona went against the trend who, along with Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), was the only one opting for the SC0. At the front, on the other hand, various options were used but the most popular was the SC1 A0843 development solution. WorldSBK Race 1 WorldSSP (asphalt: 22°C / air: 29° C) Dominique Aegerter won the first of the two WorldSSP races of the weekend which was red flagged just after the start and then re-started with a race distance of 12 laps. The Swiss rider, starting from pole position, took his eleventh win of the season to stay solidly in the championship lead. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), who is now the only remaining title contender, finished second ahead of Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing). In this race, practically all the riders unanimously confirmed their choice of the standard SC1 at the front, whereas for the first time, both the rear compounds saw action, the SCX and the SC0, with very similar results in terms of performance. WorldSSP Race 1 podium For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 26°C / air: 21° C) Once again, the entry class races in the factory derivative championship proved to be as heated as they were spectacular. Taking the win was Japanese rider Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) who, after starting from the third spot on the grid, finished first when the chequered flag came out, making a move on the final turn to overtake Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team), second on the podium. This gives the Japanese rider his second victory, whereas the Spaniard will be on the starting grid of Race 2 tomorrow with a 60-point advantage in the overall standings and could win the Championship already tomorrow. The third step of the podium went to wild card Julio Garcia Gonzalez (ESP Solutions Motap Racing Team) who, at barely 16 years of age, is the second youngest rider to finish on the podium in the championship. WorldSSP300 Race 1 podium GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “The weather today left everyone guessing all the way to the last minute but in the end both the qualifiers and the race were held on a dry track. The circuit confirmed its status as being particularly demanding on the tyres. We expected more stress on the front, but the rear turned out to be the more stressed tyre. This is why tyre management on this track, especially in the early part of the race, is fundamentally important in order to prevent arriving at the finale with overly worn tyres. In Superbike, of the compounds we brought, we saw that the SCX B0800 development tyre was undoubtedly the best option for the rear, whereas for the front, the riders used various solutions with good results in all cases. I should also point out that the riders maintained an extremely high pace. Just imagine that Bautista was more than a half a second faster than in Race 2 of last year – the only dry one in 2021. In qualifying, the SCQ rear and the SC1 B0570 development tyre performed well, so we’ll have to wait and see if anyone tries to use it for the Superpole Race tomorrow.”