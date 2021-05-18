The National Enduro & Dragon’s Back Enduro

The National Enduro was in the woods of Virginia for the third leg of the series. The conditions of the trails were ideal throughout the wooded track. Beta Factory Rider, Rachel Gutish, rode well in most of her tests but had a couple of get-offs that knocked her down the podium. She still ended up finishing in 3rd place. Thorn Devlin and Max Fernandez both finished 8th in their respective classes, NE Pro 1 & 2. Not the result either rider was looking for, but both will learn from it and prepare for the next round in the series, The Cherokee National Enduro on June 13th.
Results
Rachel Gutish – 3rd Place -Women’s Elite
Thorn Devlin – 8th Place – NE Pro 1
Max Fernandez – 8th Place – NE Pro 2
Photos by: Shan Moore
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“I’m relieved to be back on the box after a rough go of things at the Hoosier GNCC! I was competitive with the leaders in several of the tests, but get-off’s in other tests ultimately put me over a minute off of the win. Third place still isn’t exactly what we’re looking for, but you won’t ever hear me complaining about a podium finish!”
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“The Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Virginia offered some of the best trails and conditions on the circuit. We ran the best race we could, but ultimately fell short of the leader test times most of the day. No excuses, back to work for me. Thank you Beta USA and sponsors for a great machine!”
Max Fernandez
250 RR Race Edition
“Not the best weekend due to making small mistakes that cost me time on each test. I rode really tight at the beginning of the day. I need to improve my technical riding skill set in order to do better. As the day concluded I learned more and more. Overall I felt good but the results didn’t show it. Can’t wait to keep improving and get some redemption!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Demonstrating his sand racing prowess, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Max Anstie wrapped up the penultimate round of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship in style, claiming third overall at the MXGP of The Netherlands. […]