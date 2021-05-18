The National Enduro – Dragon’s Back Enduro Arrington, VA The National Enduro was in the woods of Virginia for the third leg of the series. The conditions of the trails were ideal throughout the wooded track. Beta Factory Rider, Rachel Gutish, rode well in most of her tests but had a couple of get-offs that knocked her down the podium. She still ended up finishing in 3rd place. Thorn Devlin and Max Fernandez both finished 8th in their respective classes, NE Pro 1 & 2. Not the result either rider was looking for, but both will learn from it and prepare for the next round in the series, The Cherokee National Enduro on June 13th. Results Rachel Gutish – 3rd Place -Women’s Elite Thorn Devlin – 8th Place – NE Pro 1 Max Fernandez – 8th Place – NE Pro 2 Photos by: Shan Moore