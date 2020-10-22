This MotoGP team had a sensational victory at the weekend’s Aragon GP

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 21.

Alex Rins talks about his sensational victory at the weekend’s Aragon GP – “My team are always by my side and we work very hard together.”

“What an incredible day! The third place in Barcelona already tasted like glory after such a tough start to the year, but yesterday was something else! It’s hard to put the feeling of victory into words.

“Suzuki is doing such a great job. Both Joan and I are very consistent, with many podiums between us and that has paid off because we’re leading the Teams’ Championship. From my side, I was having a bad time due to the injury and a lot of race crashes, but I always trusted myself and this is all thanks to my team; they are always by my side and we are working very hard together. Yesterday’s victory is thanks to a lot of work and sacrifice!

“In terms of the package we have this year, I have to say that I’m really happy with the bike. As we knew, and as everybody can now see, the GSX-RR is very competitive. Regarding my physical condition, this race wasn’t much about physical strength – it was more about tyre management – so I was able to hold out quite well.

“Sunday was very special for us because we took another double podium and it gave us a real boost. Also, I’m only 36 points behind the leader, Joan, and everything is possible this year. It’s going to be very difficult because Joan is very consistent and he is doing an amazing job. Whatever happens, we can all enjoy it together at Suzuki.

“This 2020 season is a very difficult and short Championship, with a lot of consecutive races which are hard work, and I made too many mistakes when I shouldn’t have. But the main thing is that we always stay positive and we are always ready to push every race. This weekend we are back to racing in Aragon (for the Teruel GP) and we already have a really good base from last week, so we will try to improve and fine-tune a few settings, and that’s it.

“Aside from racing, this is a difficult year for everybody, and knowing that finally Suzuki is again, after a long 20-year wait leading the premier class, is an amazing feeling. It’s great to achieve all these good results, so many podiums for the Japanese brand, which is smaller compared to other factories. They always work very hard, they bring us a lot of new items to test, and they always give us a lot of support… I love it!

Let’s meet again on Friday!”