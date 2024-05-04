Kawasaki Set to Continue as Longstanding Manufacturer Partner of Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 30, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the continuation of a longstanding manufacturer partnership with Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., ahead of the upcoming 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The esteemed Japanese manufacturer is one of the most decorated brands in American motocross history, and through its support of the series Kawasaki will celebrate the milestone 50th anniversary of its legendary KX™ motorcycles all summer long, while also looking to add to five decades of success on the racetrack.

“Kawasaki’s legacy was built through decades of winning on the hallowed grounds of American motocross’ toughest and most revered racetracks,” said Ken Essex, Senior Manager, Public Relations/Brand Experience/Race Marketing at Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. “Pro Motocross has provided the stage for some of the most seminal moments in Kawasaki history and we eagerly await the opportunity to take it outside each summer, amidst the seas of passionate enthusiasts across the country. We look forward to another promising season on the track and celebrating a milestone anniversary alongside the fans at all 11 rounds.”

Kawasaki has been on the starting gate during all 53 seasons of the Pro Motocross Championship, including the impending 2024 campaign. The manufacturer made its mark immediately when it captured the first ever 500cc AMA National Championship in 1972 with “Bad” Brad Lackey. Since then, Kawasaki has amassed a total of 36 titles across the 125cc/250cc, 250cc/450cc, and 500cc divisions with 15 different athletes, including several of the most prolific names in the sport like “The G.O.A.T.” Ricky Carmichael, Jeff Emig, Mike Kiedrowski, Mike LaRocco, James “Bubba” Stewart, Eli Tomac, Ryan Villopoto, and Jeff Ward, the only rider to ever win a championship in each class. Kawasaki is also the winningest brand in the history of the 250 Class, thanks in large part to the unprecedented levels of success from Mitch Payton’s legendary Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki stable. The partnership has produced an incredible 11 Pro Motocross titles, while Pro Circuit sits on the cusp of reaching the 300-win plateau as a team.