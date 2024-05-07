EXCLUSIVE APRILIA PRO EXPERIENCE A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY AND DREAM DAY FOR ANY ENTHUSIAST

THE EXCLUSIVE APRILIA PRO EXPERIENCE IS BACK IN MISANO ON JUNE 9 — A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY AND DREAM DAY FOR ANY ENTHUSIAST

ON THE TRACK WITH THE APRILIA SPORTBIKES, RIDDEN BY GREAT CHAMPIONS, EXTRAORDINARY TALENT, ACTING AS COACHES: SIX-TIME WORLD CHAMPION AND MOTOGP LEGEND MAX BIAGGI AND MOTOGP RIDERS MIGUEL OLIVEIRA AND LORENZO SAVADORI

SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE APRILIA RACING MOTOGP RIDERS ALEIX ESPARGARÓ AND MAVERICK VIÑALES

The Aprilia Pro Experience is back, a dream day that allows a limited number of enthusiasts to get on the track with some of the best riders in the world as coaches.

The event will take place at Misano World Circuit on Sunday, June 9, following the 2024 edition of Aprilia All-Stars — the enthusiast event starring the riders and bikes which have produced the most victories in World Championship GP Motorcycling with Aprilia — which will liven up the Romagna track on Saturday, June 8.

Aprilia Pro Experience is not “just” a limited track school, it is an extremely high level racing experience — a dream come true for any motorcyclist — on one of the few tracks in the world that is a venue for both MotoGP and WSBK. The lucky participants will climb into the saddle of the extraordinary Aprilia RSV4 Factory ridden by three exceptional “super coaches”: MotoGP legend Max Biaggi, four-time 250 class World Champion and two-time World Superbike Champion, 5-time MotoGP Grand Prix race winner Miguel Oliveira, current Aprilia rider on team Trackhouse, and Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing MotoGP rider and tester.

Aprilia Racing MotoGP riders will also be present: the two factory riders, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, as well as Raúl Fernández, Oliveira’s teammate on team Trackhouse.

The Experience event, open to just 20 participants, will last the entire day. The key moments will of course be the track sessions, for a total of six, twenty-minute sessions. Each of the three coaches will follow a small number of riders in turn, in order to be certain that they’ll be able to dedicate full attention to each rider and to ensure each participant at least one session with each of the super coaches, even during the garage training activities.

The Aprilia RSV4 Factory bikes available to the participants will be the most technologically advanced version of the bike which has won seven WSBK titles, and they will be shod with high-performance Pirelli Diablo Superbike compound tires — the ideal choice for track days.

There will be a briefing and debriefing ahead of and following each session with analysis of the onboard videos obtained thanks to cameras installed on each bike. This exclusive event will also include lunch in the Aprilia hospitality area and a dedicated photo shoot.

Additionally, the exclusive package also includes a lap around the track as passenger to one of the Aprilia Racing riders on the Aprilia RSV4 two-seater, and one of the sessions entering the track directly from the Aprilia Racing MotoGP garage. During the day, the participants will also be able to see the Aprilia RS-GP prototype start up, protagonist in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

The Aprilia Pro Experience in Misano is available at a price of €2,950. All information and how to book and participate are available at this link: