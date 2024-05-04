Toyota Dealers Celebrate Two Decades of Partnership with Title Sponsorship of Thunder Valley National

When it joined the championship schedule in 2005, Thunder Valley’s picturesque setting and its elevation of more than 6,000 feet made it an instant standout. The thin air adds another layer of intrigue to the battles on the track, as both athletes and motorcycles alike face added exertion over the course of two 30-minute, plus two-lap motos. In 2008, Thunder Valley cemented its place in American motocross history when it became the site of the first ever Pro Motocross National run at night, under the lights. Just two years later, the track was showcased on a global stage as the host venue of the 2010 FIM Motocross of Nations, which saw the Americans win on home soil. Now, after two decades, Thunder Valley is one of the cornerstone rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship and sits among the most revered venues on the planet.

“I opened Thunder Valley Motocross Park with the aspiration to bring global attention to Colorado for the sport of motocross. You couldn’t ask for a better landscape to host a premier event of this magnitude than the Rocky Mountains and I am so grateful that this track has left such a memorable mark on the sport,” said David Clabaugh, Owner, Thunder Valley Motocross Park. “I’ve invested everything into making this event the best it could possibly be and now, after 20 years, for Thunder Valley to be embraced like the other legendary venues in the championship with twice as much history as we have here, it’s truly a dream come true. I feel fortunate to reach this milestone and attribute our success to the unwavering support of the Toyota, who have been with me since the beginning. We’ve gotten to this point together and I’m so proud to have their name on my event.”

The Denver Toyota Dealer Association (TDA) is a collective of six Toyota dealerships located within the Denver/Boulder area that work together on various business endeavors and community sponsorship initiatives. The dealerships that comprise TDA are AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe (Centennial), Groove Toyota (Englewood), Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder, Mountain States Toyota (Denver), Stevinson Toyota East (Aurora), and Stevinson Toyota West (Lakewood). The Association is rooted within the community throughout the greater Denver area, with several longstanding partnerships that serve to support the best experiences, events, initiatives, and programs the region has to offer.