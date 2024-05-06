Black Buffalo National 2024 AMA National Enduro Series Results

Trevor Bollinger flew the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing flag solo for seventh position in class at the weekend’s Black Buffalo National, marking Round 3 of the 2024 AMA National Enduro Series.
Bollinger was able to get his National Enduro season back on track last month at the Cajun Classic and continued to build momentum this weekend in Kingston, Arkansas, despite rain-affected conditions making for a challenging day out on the technical single-track trail.
A P2 effort in the second test of the day marked the highlight for Bollinger onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350, before the rain came and he settled in for seventh in the NE Pro1 Class and 10th overall – finishing within a minute of the top-five on combined times.
“The day started off pretty good,”Bollinger said.“It was foggy this morning and I thought the track was going to be slicker than it was, so I was pretty timid in that first test. The second test was absolutely perfect, my kind of track, and I got second in that one. And then the rain came down, so I was back trying to figure it out again! We had some good times and there were a few of us battling down to the very end. I had a good day, although I wish the rain would have held off, but I enjoyed it.”
NE Pro1 Class Results
1. Josh Toth, GAS
2. Grant Baylor, KAW
3. Steward Baylor, KAW 7. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2024
5/12: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 7
5/26: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 6
5/26: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5
5/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4
