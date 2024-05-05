Treacherous rain-lashed Agueda in MXGP Portugal

Fighting Fourths for Van Erp and Faure at Treacherous Round Three in Portugal

VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Ivano van Erp and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Mano Faure have both placed fourth overall in their respective classes at a rain-lashed Agueda in Portugal.

Van Erp stormed to the holeshot in both races before taking full advantage of a clear racetrack. In Race One, the talented youngster made a few minor mistakes around the exceptionally challenging circuit to ultimately place sixth.

In the slightly drier but still muddy conditions for Race Two, the Dutchman led the way aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ250F for five laps as he contended for a place on the overall podium. After slipping to third, he maintained a consistent pace to the finish and missed out on a trip to the rostrum in fourth overall. With his solid points haul, van Erp moves up to fourth in the EMX250 Championship Standings.

Karlis Reisulis, the second VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 rider competing in Portugal, couldn’t quite replicate the same starts as his teammate and struggled with poor visibility as he battled for position throughout each race. Reisulis’ weekend was highlighted by an 11th in Race Two.

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was also in action with Mano Faure delivering a consistent 6-7 result for fourth overall. Able to master the tough, muddy conditions and keep his mistakes to a minimum, Faure’s title hopes stay alive after his strong showing today as he holds on to fourth in the Championship Standings.

Jarne Bervoets delivered his first top-five finish of the season with a superb fifth in Race Two. Adding to the points collected from placing 14th in Race One, the young Belgian claimed ninth overall. Bervoets maintains ninth in the Championship Standings while his teammate, Dani Heitink, retains eighth after placing 14th overall in Portugal.

The EMX125 championship continues next weekend at the MXGP of Galicia with the EMX250 series back in action on May 19 at the MXGP of France.