Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire finished third at the penultimate round of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship in Denver, positioning him tied on points with a single round remaining in the 250SX West title race.

After carrying the 250SX West red plate into Denver with a two-point advantage in the standings, Hampshire managed to qualify on top of the timesheets and then finished second in Heat 2 of the night program. The Main Event saw Hampshire caught in the pack in the early stages, before he raced into clear air and set his sights on the podium.

An eventual third-place result for Hampshire on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition – just 2.163s outside of the victory – will see him enter next Saturday’s AMA Supercross Finals in Salt Lake City as the joint points leader, tied with Levi Kitchen in a winner takes all scenario that will also double as the second 250SX East/West Showdown of the season.

“We’re leaving with the red plate still and it’s all tied up heading into the final round,” Hampshire recalled. “It’s awesome to be in this position and going for a championship. We had really good speed all day and I needed some things to go my way in the Main Event, but they didn’t. I need to focus on getting out of the gate better, put myself in a better position, and we can win this championship next weekend. I’ll be ready to go in Salt Lake.”

Denver started in exceptional fashion for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 450SX teammate Malcolm Stewart, taking his best qualifying result of the year with second position on combined times riding the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

Stewart finished third in Heat 1, but was caught up in a first turn incident, which put him on the back foot for the remainder of the Main Event. In the end, he managed to race his way back to seventh place in one of his best rides of the year, and continues to sit 11th in points.

“I had a really good time here – for some reason, I always ride really good here in Denver,” Stewart said. “Practice was amazing, the track was hard-pack and a little technical. We got third in the Heat, which was actually okay, and then in the Main Event unfortunately we were in a first turn pile-up. I went down again with a lap or two to go, then finished strong and ended up seventh. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but the riding was really good and keeps the motivation up going into Salt Lake City. We’ll try to finish this season off on a high note! We’ve had some flashes, which is what I need and what the team needed, so I’m excited.”

Next Race: May 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Download hi-res images from the 2024 Denver Supercross here

Results 450SX Class – Denver

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

4. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

7. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

8. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 16 of 17 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 336 points

2. Cooper Webb, 316

3. Chase Sexton, 282

9. Justin Barcia, 200

10. Aaron Plessinger, 198

11. Malcolm Stewart, 184

Results 250SX West Class – Denver

1. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Honda

2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

3. RJ Hampshire (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

10. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

11. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250SX West Class 2024 after 9 of 10 rounds

1. RJ Hampshire, 186 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 186

3. Jordon Smith, 165

6. Julien Beaumer, 118

12. Ryder DiFrancesco, 79