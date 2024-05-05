Bonacorsi Makes Impressive MXGP Debut with Sixth Overall in Portugal

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s new signing, Andrea Bonacorsi, impressed in his MXGP debut with a stunning sixth overall in the deep mud of Agueda, Portugal. Teammate Calvin Vlaanderen delivered mixed results but maintains seventh in the Championship Standings as the series moves on from round five.

Showing exceptional mud-riding skills around the Agueda circuit, which had been battered with heavy rain, ‘Bona’ was certainly at one with his new Yamaha YZ450FM. Throughout the opening race, the Italian battled competently inside the top 10 and ran as high as fifth for a couple of laps before being passed by Brian Bogers. Nevertheless, Andrea’s sixth-place finish was an exceptional debut result.

After starting outside the top 10 in Race Two, the Italian made an incredible five passes on lap two to move into seventh. Maintaining an impressive pace despite the rapidly deteriorating race track, the 132 held sixth for most of the race before a couple of mistakes in the closing stages dropped Andrea to eighth at the finish. Ultimately placing sixth overall, it was certainly an amazing MXGP debut for the talented young racer.

Calvin Vlaanderen was confident of delivering a strong showing after qualifying fourth on Saturday. Unfortunately, while running comfortably inside the top 10 in Race One with the track conditions at their worst, a rare technical issue relegated him to 20th. Bouncing back in Race Two, Vlaanderen placed ninth for 15th overall. Most importantly, Calvin remains seventh in the Championship Standings.

Following a mixed weekend for the team, the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship continues next weekend in Spain with the MXGP of Galicia.

Calvin Vlaanderen

15th MXGP of Portugal, 13-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 151-points

“Yesterday I felt great on the bike and my speed was good, but today it was a totally different track because of the weather. In Race One I was running inside the top 10, close to the top five but then a bike issue happened. The second race was better, and I managed the race well for ninth. I’m feeling good on the bike, and I’m fit, healthy, and ready for next weekend.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

6th MXGP of Portugal, 28-points

21st MXGP Championship Standings, 28-points

“I’m really happy about today. It could have been better as I made mistakes in both races but for my first GP in the MXGP class, I have to be happy, especially in the conditions like we saw today. I knew I could do good on the 450 so thanks to Yamaha and the team for making it all happen. I’m excited for next weekend.”