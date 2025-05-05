Three podiums and important World Championship points at the WorldSBK at Cremona

Cremona. BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team had a solid weekend with strong results for Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) during the fourth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Cremona (ITA). Razgatlioglu rode his BMW M 1000 RR to second place in both the Superpole Race and the two main races, collecting important points for both World Championship standings. Teammate van der Mark impressed in Lombardy with great battles and celebrated three top-ten placements. In the riders’ standings, Razgatlioglu confidently defended his second overall position, keeping the gap to the leader Nicolò Bulega (ITA), who won all three races, within limits. The fifth event of the WorldSBK 2025 will be held in two weeks (May 16-18) at Most, Czech Republic.

Reactions after the Cremona round:

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “We can be very proud of the team’s performance over the past weeks. You can see how hard we are fighting to get back to the top. After Assen, we have made a significant step forward and are more consistent. Toprak is right behind Bulega – we have already left the rest of the field behind us, which is crucial for us. We have closed the gap and can continue to work in the same way. Positive signs are also visible with Mikey. On the short track, everything was incredibly tight, a tenth faster in qualifying and the whole weekend would have looked different. He continues to work on his riding style to be fast as well. Overall, we definitely had a positive weekend. We look forward with confidence and will continue to give everything so that we will soon be back at the top again.”

Christian Gonschor, Technical Director of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “It was literally a hot race. Even though the results might not fully reflect it, Mickey’s performance was very strong. In qualifying, he was less than a tenth away from fifth place, so a P5 pace was evident both in qualifying and in the races. However, the track is very peculiar and offers very few overtaking opportunities, which made it difficult for him to move forward. Generally, the pace was higher than the race result indicates. Consequently, the weekend was very satisfying. Toprak maximised the high track temperatures and proved with his three second-places that we continue to be competitive and that our package is podium-capable this year as well. To become victory-capable, we still need to find a bit more. We continue to work intensively on this. But Toprak is giving his all, the BMW is giving its all, the team has continued to work hard and made no mistakes. We have improved from session to session in lap times and performance, the gaps have been getting smaller. Overall, it was a very successful race weekend.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “This weekend was a hard weekend, we’ve tried to improve the bike, from session to session, especially because I couldn’t race here last year. We did a very good job, because everbody was working so hard and every session we were able to improve the bike. Unfortunately not enough to win a race but P2 is better than nothing, especially after Assen. We also took very good points for the championship, so we are all in all happy. And we for sure will never give up. I like the race at Most and I’m usually very good there, so I will try to do my best again and will try to fight for the wins.”

Michael van der Mark, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We had a consistent weekend. We improved quite a lot but on this track it is so hard to overtake as everyone is doing the same pace. Our pace in every race has been good but track position is very important – and we were a bit unlucky in terms of position in every race actually. We scored some good points but for sure we want to fight for at least top-five. So we have to improve the package. But Most is a different track and i am sure we will do better there.”

Facts and figures.

Superpole.

Air temperature: 25°, track temperature: 35°, humidity: 54%, conditions: dry.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Time 1. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 1:27,866 2. Sam Lowes (GBR) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati 1:28,081 3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 1:28,159 4. Álvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 1:28,369 5. Xavi Vierge (ESP) Honda HRC Honda 1:28,495 10. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 1:28,585

Race 1.

Air temperature: 28°, track temperature: 45°, humidity: 33%, conditions: dry, laps: 23.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Gap 1. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 7,835 3. Álvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 11,424 4. Andrea Iannone (ITA) Team Pata Go Eleven Ducati 23,247 5. Xavi Vierge (ESP) Honda HRC Honda 23,778 8. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 25,229

Fastest race lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu, lap 9, 1:29.024

Superpole Race.

Air temperature: 23°, track temperature: 35°, humidity: 50%, conditions: dry, laps: 10.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Gap 1. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 1,456 3. Álvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 6,060 4. Sam Lowes (GBR) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati 7,154 5. Xavi Vierge (ESP) Honda HRC Honda 10,838 9. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 13,362

Fastest race lap: Nicolò Bulega, lap 4, 1:27,980 (new record)

Race 2.

Air temperature: 25°, track temperature: 43°, humidity:46%, conditions: dry, laps: 23.

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Gap 1. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 1,826 3. Álvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 8,995 4. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati 17,888 5. Sam Lowes (GBR) ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati 22,131 9. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 26,202

Fastest race lap: Nicolò Bulega, lap 10 1:28,576

Current riders’ classification (R04/12, after 12 of 36 races).

Pos. Rider Team Manufacturer Points 1. Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 198 2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 164 (-34) 3. Alvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Ducati 125 (-73) 4. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha 118 (-80) 5. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati 107 (-91) 9. Michael van der Mark (NED) ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW 54 (-144)

Current manufacturers’ classification (R04/12, after 12 of 36 races).