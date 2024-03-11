Timely rebound for defending champion at 2024 Grand National Cross Country GNCC

A fifth-place finish at The General marked a timely rebound for defending champion Craig DeLong’s 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series campaign this weekend, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Korie Steede racing to third place on the WXC Class podium.

DeLong has been struck by misfortune across the opening two rounds of the season, but began his fight back in Washington, Georgia, with a P5 result in the XC1 Open Pro ranks riding his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 through the tough, mud-filled terrain. A late crash cost him any hope of a podium, but it’s a result to build upon in the coming rounds.

reflected DeLong. "I'm disappointed with my result after battling up front for a podium, but I had a crash on the final lap and kind of let them guys get away. But we're building some momentum after a rough couple of races, so we'll go home and do some work, then come out swinging at Camp Coker." "Today was decent, I'm glad to finish and get some points,"

Round 3 saw Trevor Bollinger match his best result of the year in XC1 Open Pro, finishing in seventh position. It could have been a stronger finish outside of some mistakes in the closing stages, however, he’s taking the positives in order to keep progressing into the middle stages of the season.

Bollinger said. "Had a decent start to the race, made some good moves right away, and I was up to fifth on the first lap," "I lost the lead group at the end of the lap when I stopped for goggles and was by myself in sixth, then with two laps to go I just made too many mistakes trying to push up to the front and lost a lot of time. My mistake, I'll learn from it and be better at the next one."

The WXC Class was a hard-fought affair for the third time in as many rounds this year, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Steede powering her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250 to third position and maintaining her perfect podium scorecard. She sits P2 in the championship, only two points outside of the lead.

“I got off to a good start, leading in the mud, and that was crazy,” Steede commented. “I sent it a little too hard and went over the bars, but I rode good after that, tried to pick smart lines, and I held it together for a podium in third, so I’m happy with that result!”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)

2. Jordan Ashburn (GASGAS)

3. Steward Baylor Jr (Kawasaki)

…

5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Shelby Turner (GASGAS)

2. Rachael Archer (Kawasaki)

3. Korie Steede – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – March 2024

3/25: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 4

3/25: National Hare & Hound Series – Round 2

3/25: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 2