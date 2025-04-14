Top four in Trentino MXGP for Coenen as Adamo celebrates MX2 victory

The Grand Prix of Trentino was the second successive Italian date for MXGP and the fifth round of 20 in the 2025. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing moved to the picturesque hardpack of Pietramurata close to Lake Garda and Lucas Coenen almost made the MXGP rostrum with 4th place as Andrea Adamo excelled across the rippled bumps to stand on the top of the MX2 podium.

Lucas Coenen misses out on a second 2025 MXGP champagne bottle in his rookie season by just one point at the Grand Prix of Trentino in Italy

Jeffrey Herlings completes his second GP outing in the space of one week and takes a top ten overall finish thanks to moto scores of 10-11

Andrea Adamo wins the MX2 Trentino Grand Prix for the second time in his career with results of 3-2 with the KTM 250 SX-F

Simon Laengenfelder bags 4th overall with a fifth top three moto finish from ten this year. Sacha Coenen earns 7th and logs his fourth MX2 holeshot of 2025

Round six next and the Swiss Grand Prix means the third consecutive weekend of action for MXGP. The circuit at Frauenfeld will host an Easter Monday fixture in a matter of days

The second of three back-to-back Grands Prix pulled MXGP to northern Italy. The FIM world championship found changeable spring weather at the Pietramurata circuit set on the initial slopes of the Dolomite Mountains. The shallow loose dirt was powdery, and hid tough, small bumps while the layout was tight and tricky for overtaking.

On Saturday Simon Laengenfelder scored 3rd in the MX2 Qualifying race with the KTM 250 SX-F. Sacha Coenen was 11th with Andrea Adamo in 14th. Lucas Coenen and Jeffrey Herlings were 11th and 22nd in MXGP. Sunday provided wet and cloudy conditions but the venue at Arco di Trento was busy with fans packed into the compact spectator zones. Fast starts were critical for early moto pace and in the first race Coenen surged into the top four and rode consistently to secure 3rd. Herlings had to work for a steady 10th (his second successive top ten classification since making his competitive return to MXGP). Later in the afternoon Coenen was tussling for 2nd place deep into the second moto but a tumble dropped him out of play for the podium and down to a lonely 6th; meaning 4th on the day. Herlings notched 11th for 9th overall.

The first MX2 moto was slick and slimy until the track developed some dry lines and patches and formed deep ruts. Adamo started well, charged to 2nd and was only bumped to 3rd by reigning world champion Kay De Wolf in the final few corners. Laengenfelder and Coenen and didn’t have the best launches (the German tangling with another rider out of the gate and was last into the opening turn) but Simon fought back to an impressive 7th and the Belgian logged 9th. Adamo, who celebrated his first career win at Trentino in 2023, bided his time behind holeshotter Sacha Coenen in the second moto and when the Belgian slipped out of the lead in the first laps the Italian had a clear track. The calm was momentary as the former world champion ran into backmarkers late on, and Thibault Benistant was able to close and pass the #80. Still, 2nd was sufficient for Adamo’s second victory of the season and second from the last three rounds. Coenen was 7th for the same result overall. Four places ahead was a conservative Laengenfelder whose technique and application helped him to 3rd and therefore 4th overall.

The first quarter of the championship has been run, and Red Bull KTM holds P4 in the MXGP standings thanks to Coenen. Laengenfelder is highest placed in the MX2 table with P2 but Adamo is only six points behind in P3 and Coenen is P6. Austrian technology fill five of the first six positions in the series.

The Trentino Grand Prix featured a European Championship double bill for the KTM MXGP Academy. The Racestore KTM Factory Rookies team watched Aron Katona and Nicolo Alvisi finish 4th and 6th overall with the KTM 125 SX as Katona still leads the series. Gyan Doensen was 8th on the final scorecard in EMX250 with the Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors KTM 250 SX-F and recorded a decent 3rd place in the second moto.

The soft, rutty mud and grassy climes of Frauenfeld near Zurich will stage the sixth round of MXGP next weekend. The Easter holiday schedule means an unusual agenda of the Saturday qualifying race being followed by the Grand Prix motos on Monday.

Lucas Coenen, 3rd and 6th for 4th overall in MXGP: “I didn’t feel so good on Saturday and the incident with the gate in the Heat race meant I had to ride from last to 11th. I knew I needed good starts today but couldn’t turn to the inside as much as I wanted. 3rd was good in the first moto though and then I was chasing for 2nd in the next race and thought I saw my opportunity. I made a small mistake and had to pick up for 6th. I’m mad…but we’ll get over it.”

Jeffrey Herlings, 10th and 11th for 9th overall in MXGP: “10-11 and 9: not too bad for an old man who has only been on the bike a couple of weeks. We’ll keep working and trying to build from here. We’ll wait and see what we can do in Switzerland now. I just want to give my best every weekend

Andrea Adamo, 3rd and 2nd for 1st overall in MX2: “Amazing! A solid day but again, we had issues with the lappers. It was a bummer not to win the second moto and after putting in a solid gap when I was in the lead. Anyway…I’m super-happy to win the GP that’s the most important thing and to give the fans what they deserved for their support. I hope we can keep this momentum now. We are doing good.”

Simon Laengenfelder, 7th and 3rd for 4th overall in MX2: “I finished 3rd on Saturday but the track was really difficult, lots of square edges but also soft patches. It wasn’t easy. Then unfortunately in the first race I didn’t have a great start and struggled to pass. I could only get back to 7th. In the second race I started in 3rd and finished in 3rd! Just missed the podium. We are there…we just need consistent starts.” : “I finished 3rd on Saturday but the track was really difficult, lots of square edges but also soft patches. It wasn’t easy. Then unfortunately in the first race I didn’t have a great start and struggled to pass. I could only get back to 7th. In the second race I started in 3rd and finished in 3rd! Just missed the podium. We are there…we just need consistent starts.”

Sacha Coenen, 9th and 7th for 7th overall in MX2: “I didn’t have a great feeling in practice on the track but it was getting better and better as the GP went on. I had a really bad start in the first moto! But I made a lot of passes as fast as I could. I got up to 8th but then made a mistake near the end and had to take 9th. A holeshot in the second moto, and that was almost the biggest part of the job. I led for five laps and had a seven second lead but I got kicked-off from a bump and didn’t have the strength to hold the front-end. So, not the weekend we were expecting…but we did our best and we should have been on the podium. We’ll work to be 100% for Switzerland.”

Results MXGP Trentino 2025

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 1-1

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 2-2

3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 5-3

4. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-6

5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 7-4

9. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 10-11

Standings MXGP 2025 after 5 of 20 rounds

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 274

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 235

3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 196

4. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 176

5. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 164

20. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 36

Results MX2 Trentino 2025

1. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-2

2. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 2-4

3. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 12-1

4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 7-3

5. Cas Valk (NED), KTM, 6-5

7. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 9-7

13. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna, 4-DNF

Standings MX2 2025 after 5 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 231 points

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 219

3. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 213

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 203

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha 171

6. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 169