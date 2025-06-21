Top six for Aprilia Racing in the Mugello sprint race

Marco Bezzecchi, starting from the tenth spot on the grid, rode an outstanding comeback, despite contact in the opening stages which caused the loss of the left wing and the left fork wing. In these difficult conditions, which compromised the stability of the bike, the Italian rider skilfully managed the sprint race as best he could, coming back to finish sixth.

Lorenzo Savadori, hard a work developing the RS-GP25, continued his task of fine-tuning the components tested in the race, finishing seventeenth.

Also worth a mention is the performance by Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández, who finished eighth to be the second Aprilia in the top ten.