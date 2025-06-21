Top six for Aprilia Racing in the Mugello sprint race

MARCO BEZZECCHI SIXTH AFTER A COMEBACK RIDE, LORENZO SAVADORI SEVENTEENTH. TRACKHOUSE MOTOGP TEAM’S FERNÁNDEZ WITH THE SECOND APRILIA IN THE TOP TEN
Aprilia Racing finished the sprint race on the Mugello Circuit with a solid performance, thanks to Marco Bezzecchi’s comeback ride and sixth-place finish after a race conditioned by contact in the opening phases which damaged the bike.
Marco Bezzecchi, starting from the tenth spot on the grid, rode an outstanding comeback, despite contact in the opening stages which caused the loss of the left wing and the left fork wing. In these difficult conditions, which compromised the stability of the bike, the Italian rider skilfully managed the sprint race as best he could, coming back to finish sixth.
Lorenzo Savadori, hard a work developing the RS-GP25, continued his task of fine-tuning the components tested in the race, finishing seventeenth.
Also worth a mention is the performance by Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández, who finished eighth to be the second Aprilia in the top ten.
I’m satisfied. I rode a good sprint race and a nice, hard-earned comeback. Unfortunately, at the start of the race, two wings broke due to contact with another rider, so the bike lost a lot of performance, especially in the fast braking sections. In spite of this, I felt rather good and was able to manage the situation more or less with the used tyres, making up positions. We can’t help but to be satisfied because we have already taken some small steps forward. We’ll get there, one step at a time.
At the start, I was in the group, but in the finale I unfortunately had a bit of trouble with the front tyre, which tended to close up on me. In any case, we took a step forward. Tyre wear must be taken into consideration for the long race and we’ll also need to see what the temperature is, because it could rain and that would wash the track off a bit and make everything cooler. So, the situation could change but, as always, we do well with the used tyres.
We once again demonstrated, as we have in the other races, that we have the speed. This weekend, we also managed to go through to Q2 with Marco. The solutions we brought here to improve the race start have borne fruit and we were, for the umpteenth time, protagonists of a great comeback ride, thanks to Marco. We’ll try to do even better on Sunday and we will undoubtedly need to manage the situation relative to tyre wear. Lorenzo also did a great job, doing outstanding qualifiers with noteworthy times. He was lacking just a bit in the race. His physical build most likely does not help with tyre wear, but we are optimistic for Sunday.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), September 9, 2022 – All the units of the numbered and limited-edition series of 630 + 63 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini have been allocated in a few hours. The new model born […]
MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger will miss the final four rounds of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, after evaluations this week confirmed he sustained a fractured elbow at Round 13 in […]
Rea Converts Front Row to Positive Fifth in Estoril Race 1, Locatelli Falls from Podium Position Pata Prometeon Yamaha riders Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli both fought at the front of the pack in a […]